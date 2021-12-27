ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Tutu remembered as “hero”

Cover picture for the articleTributes came from around the world at the news of the passing of ArchBishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu, Sunday, December 26, 2021. Long heralded and respected as a hero in the fight against apartheid, the Bishop was 90. A South African Anglican bishop of Lesotho and the first Black General...

The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
Florida Star

World Dignitaries React to Death of Bishop Desmond Tutu

Long before Nelson Mandela won his freedom from 27 years of imprisonment fighting apartheid in South Africa, Archbishop Desmond Tutu earned the moniker “the nation’s conscience.”. White and Black residents of the popular African nation lauded the bishop for his relentless fight to unite races and end the...
SOUTH AFRICA
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

'Love for all': Tears and memories of 'hero' Tutu

South Africans of all races stopped by Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who has died aged 90. “His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican,” said mourner Brent Goliath, who broke down in tears...
SOUTH AFRICA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Remembering Desmund Tutu’s life and legacy

Former Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, died Sunday at 90. Tutu’s passionate voice helped end South Africa’s brutal apartheid regime. World leaders and people around the globe mourned his death and praised the legacy he left behind, including his more recent work as an activist for racial justice and LGBT rights. NewsHour Special Correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault joins.
WORLD
WRAL

Remembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades

Remembering Desmond Tutu's impact over the decades. While most men knew Desmond Tutu as a freedom fighter, Rev. Michael Battle, an author and director of the Desmond Tutu Center at the General Theological Seminary in New York, knew him as something else. Photographer: Sean Braswell. Reporter: Eric Miller.
RELIGION
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Remembered by daughter as a 'hugger'

The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us". The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on 26 December aged 90.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Bishop Tutu: The Most Influential Antisemite Of Our Time

At a time when the statues of good people who had done bad things are being torn down, the world must reckon with the mixed legacy of Bishop Desmond Tutu, even in the immediate aftermath of his death. He did much good in fighting apartheid but he also has a...
RELIGION
thesandpaper.net

Driving Through a Blizzard With Bishop Tutu

As recorded in the King James Bible, John the Baptist gave his followers a very simple command when they asked how to avoid the “wrath to come.”. “He that hath two coats, let him impart to him that hath none.”. I followed that advice in a moment I will...
RELIGION
TIME

A Clenched Fist and an Open Hand: Lessons Learned from Desmond Tutu

I know “the Reverend and the rock star” sounds like the start of a joke, not the description of a friendship. Improbable as it was, Desmond Tutu , who died on Dec. 26, and I did have a friendship, and it’s been one of the blessings of my life. Not just to know him, but to have the chance to learn from him, to take inspiration from him, and to try to get a grip of the radical Christianity he preached even, at times, against the orthodoxy of his own church.
RELIGION
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
RELIGION
AFP

Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for Tutu farewell

South Africa bids farewell on Saturday to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero in its struggle against apartheid, in a funeral set to be stripped of pomp but freighted with tears and smiles. Tutu died last Sunday at the age of 90, triggering grief among South Africans and tributes from world leaders for a life spent fighting injustice. Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, donations for charity instead of floral tributes and an eco-friendly cremation. The requiem mass will start at 10 am (0800 GMT) at Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral where, for years, Tutu used the pulpit to rail against a brutal white minority regime.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
SOUTH AFRICA
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
SOCIETY
AFP

Tutu remembered at Cape Town interfaith tribute

An interfaith, musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The Cape Town-born Grammy nominated Butler, who flew in from Los Angeles and whose music was popular during the apartheid struggle, had some in the audience -- including a rabbi and a Buddhist monk -- dancing in their seats.
WORLD

