Giants DB Xavier McKinney honors fellow Roswell Hornet Robbie Roper with touching tribute

Robbie Roper Roswell High School quarterback Robbie Roper died Wednesday. His family confirmed his death in a statement on Roper’s Twitter account.

The Roswell community has been mourning the loss of a beloved high school football player. Robbie Roper died last week at the age of 18 following surgery complications.

Tributes across metro Atlanta and the football world have been pouring in for the Roper family. On Sunday, Roper was on the mind of a fellow Hornet who made it to the NFL.

Giants defensive back Xavier McKinney wore cleats with Roper’s name, his No. 5 and “Forever the GOAT” on them during the Giants-Eagles game. McKinney graduated from Roswell High School in 2016.

The Roper family announced that visitation and a memorial service for Robbie will be held Monday and Tuesday.

The visitation will be at the Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock from 5-9 p.m. The celebration of life will be held at Woodstock First Baptist Church.

The family is asking for donations to the Robbie Roper Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made through the scholarship’s GoFundMe page.

So far, $14,200 has been raised for the scholarship fund.

“We are overwhelmed by the acts of love and generosity that have been demonstrated in Robbie’s memory and toward the Roper family’s wish to start a scholarship in Robbie’s memory. Through your generosity, the family will be able to reach and help more deserving young scholar-athletes and continue Robbie’s legacy,” the fundraiser said in a statement Sunday.

