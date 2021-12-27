ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Rollout Could Cause Major Issues For Airlines

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The wireless industry is rolling out 5G service this week to many parts of the U.S.

It’s designed to improve internet speeds, but the Federal Aviation Administration has concerns how that might impact airplane safety systems.

It’s become an increasingly large battle between the industries’ regulators and the fallout could cause massive flight cancellations for travelers.

The new upgrades coming January 5 could force airlines to stop using equipment designed to help them land in bad weather.

That’s because of interference from the 5G towers.

It’s impacting more than 40 of the nation’s largest airports.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says airlines have no choice but to adhere to the FAA’s order to stop using the safety systems, but it would be a huge set back.

The wireless industry insists there is not a safety issue…

Saying “the aviation industry’s fearmongering relies on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of fact.”

AT&T and Verizon are pledging to reduce signal strength on cell towers near airports.

ECONOMY
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
362K+
Views
