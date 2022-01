The original "Sing" from 2016 holds an interesting record at the domestic box office. With $270 million, it is the highest-grossing film to never actually be the #1 movie in America. It opened the week after "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and could never quite escape that film's shadow. Likewise, "Sing 2" is opening the week after "Spider-Man: No Way Home," a film that has made $180 million more in its first ten days than "Rogue One" did. This movie can't hope to take the top spot, but it can hope to be a success in second place over two holiday weekends like its predecessor. Unfortunately, also like its predecessor, I can't say I think much of it.

