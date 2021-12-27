Best jazz albums of 2021 came from Ches Smith, Henry Threadgill, Charles Lloyd, Steph Richards & Joshua White

Given the state of the pandemic at the beginning of the year, we did not know what was in store for jazz and the music world in January 2021. In the end, we were treated to a bevy of releases that stood out for a variety of reasons. We take a “favorite” view on albums and look at what people were enjoying. While the majority will end up on a critic’s list one way or another, our focus was on what we considered favorites.

