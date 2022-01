On Sunday, Joe Manchin, the centrist Democratic senator from West Virginia, appeared on Fox News to say that he would not support President Biden’s signature piece of legislation, the Build Back Better Act. The announcement came after months of negotiations in which Democrats made significant cuts to the bill—which aims to fund both climate-change mitigation and an expansion of social welfare—in order to secure the backing of Manchin, one of the most conservative members of the Democrats’ Senate majority. A $2.2-trillion version of Build Back Better has already passed the House of Representatives, but Manchin has said that he is unwilling to spend more than $1.75 trillion on the bill, and claims that he is rejecting it out of concerns about inflation, the pandemic, and the national debt.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO