ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Ask the Doctors

Bismarck Tribune
 4 days ago

Dear Doctors: My chorus has started meeting again -- outdoors and vaccinated -- to practice and sing. We've had a year off, and I'm upset that my voice is getting to be hoarse, and even cracking on low notes. I'm 67 years old and have always been a good singer. Is...

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Pressure Headache Symptoms

Headache pain in the eyes, headache pain while talking or swallowing, headache while bending over. wax can block your ear canals and cause muffled hearing plus an annoying buzzing sensation. natural medicine menopause treatment.- change any behavior that is dangerous or harmful to your health; lose weight; get exercise; eliminate stress in your life; drink plenty of water, take deep breaths and go for a walk-in park relax meditate imagine a vision of yourself like you like yourself listen to music yoga sunbath.-
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
News On 6

Doctor On Call: Caregiver Stress

The doctor is in and this time its Geriatrician Dr. Chandini Sharma. Dr. Sharma joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about caregiver stress during the holidays.
MENTAL HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

Doctors talk omicron dangers

Doctors warn community about fast spreading Omicron variant in western Kentucky. COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and fast. Local hospitals are struggling to keep up with the rapid increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Atrophy
goodmorningwilton.com

Do COVID and Holidays Mix? We Asked a Doctor What to Do to Stay Safe

With Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s ahead, there’s sure to be the potential for gatherings and get togethers. But with the current surge in Omicron likely to get worse, the activities of the coming weeks might require more care and forethought to stay safe. Can you enjoy holiday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KevinMD.com

Osler and the doctor-patient relationship

I first heard about Sir William Osler (1849-1919) through my primary care physician. His biography stated: “I practice family medicine because every day I get to meet new people from all over the world. I get to hear their stories, meet their families, and help them heal. In some cases, I get to see them again and again, building trust and respect while forming meaningful relationships. To me, there is nothing more rewarding. My practice philosophy is best summarized in the words of William Osler: ‘It is much more important to know what sort of patient has a disease than what sort of disease a patient has.’” I didn’t fully understand this philosophy until I received care from physicians who lacked Osler’s principles.
SOCIETY
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy