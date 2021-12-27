Ask the Doctors

I first heard about Sir William Osler (1849-1919) through my primary care physician. His biography stated: “I practice family medicine because every day I get to meet new people from all over the world. I get to hear their stories, meet their families, and help them heal. In some cases, I get to see them again and again, building trust and respect while forming meaningful relationships. To me, there is nothing more rewarding. My practice philosophy is best summarized in the words of William Osler: ‘It is much more important to know what sort of patient has a disease than what sort of disease a patient has.’” I didn’t fully understand this philosophy until I received care from physicians who lacked Osler’s principles.

