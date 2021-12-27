Moser Crystal

Kathryn G. “Kathy” Burke passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kathy was the most beautiful woman in the world; she loved The Lord and the church. When Kathy married Robert Burke, her loving husband, on May 26, 2005, Kathy brought Robert to The Lord and they attended Eagles Nest Church in Milton. Kathy was a hair stylist all her life and loved every minute of it. Cutting hair was not a job to Kathy but a way to make someone else happy with their looks; it was an art form for Kathy. Kathy liked to cook for people, garden, sit on the beach, ride bicycles through Lewes where she and her husband owned a house, and just partake in the beauty of the town of Lewes and its people.

LEWES, DE ・ 4 DAYS AGO