Moser Crystal

Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA symbol of prestige and refined taste. The most luxurious of all Moser...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Wallpaper*

Crystals and denim are the only partywear pairing you need

One of the most sublime synergies in an outfit is when different aesthetics and tastes collide: the casual and the rarefied, the utilitarian and the ostentatious, the attention seeking and the understated. One such styling trick for partywear this season – and something with a significant nod to the Noughties nostalgia that took over the autumn catwalks – is swathing denim, so synonymous with daytime, workwear-inspired style, with extravagantly sparkling embellishment, be it daring diamonds or rhinestones and crystals.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

The Best Crystal For Aries: Fire Agate

Aries energy can be effectively supported by this fiery red crystal. Fire agate aids in stabilizing your assertive energy, and can act as a confidence booster whenever you’re feeling unsure of your abilities. As a cardinal sign, it can be difficult to concentrate on one thing at a time, so a clarifying stone like fire agate is right up your alley.
SCIENCE
UpNorthLive.com

Skiing with Santa at Crystal Mountain

Thompsonville, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's a white Christmas at Crystal Mountain and hundreds of people skied with Santa Clause on Friday. "Outdoor recreation is super important," said Santa Clause. "I got a lot of opportunities tonight to work and I can't work all the time so I got to get out and play."
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
arlingtonmagazine.com

Catch a Rainbow in Crystal City

Need a dose of color therapy to brighten the dreariest days of winter? A new public mural at the Crystal City Metro stop will do you good. Stretching 115 feet long and 20 feet high, “Harmonize” is the work of D.C. artist Lisa Marie Thalhammer, who in October was unanimously selected by the National Landing Business Improvement District (out of more than 30 submitting artists) to create the vibrant street art that now greets commuters and passersby at the top of the escalators.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Was Serving Up the Main Course at Dinner in This Mugler Dress

All due respect to the chef at Carbone in Miami, but Lori Harvey was serving up the main course on Tuesday night when she showed up for dinner in a sheer Mugler dress covered in perfectly-placed cut-outs. As the chilled oysters and creamy pasta graced the center of the table, Lori sat looking like $1,000 bucks ($1,131, to be precise) in the scoop-neck ensemble, covered in a wave-like star print that accentuated her curves and led our eyes straight to the massive cut-out on her back.
CELEBRITIES
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Cape Gazette

Kathryn G. Burke, loved the Lord

Kathryn G. “Kathy” Burke passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Kathy was the most beautiful woman in the world; she loved The Lord and the church. When Kathy married Robert Burke, her loving husband, on May 26, 2005, Kathy brought Robert to The Lord and they attended Eagles Nest Church in Milton. Kathy was a hair stylist all her life and loved every minute of it. Cutting hair was not a job to Kathy but a way to make someone else happy with their looks; it was an art form for Kathy. Kathy liked to cook for people, garden, sit on the beach, ride bicycles through Lewes where she and her husband owned a house, and just partake in the beauty of the town of Lewes and its people.
LEWES, DE
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cape Gazette

Last Chance to Dine & Dance

SAY HELLO TO A NEW YEAR’S EVE BYOT PARTY YEP, THAT'S RIGHT IT’S "BYOT" “ bring your own team or solo theme” event. boots to ballgowns, denim to diamonds, sinners to saints, blast from the past, fashion flashbacks and everything in between it’s a do your own thing, bring your own theme or no theme at all event!
THEATER & DANCE
Cape Gazette

Lewes featured on Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! often stumps the smartest of people, but most, if not all, Sussex Countians were bound to get at least one answer correct during the Dec. 28 airing of the long-running quiz show. The clue: “In Lewes in this state, ‘The First Town in the First State,’ don’t miss the...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Ode to the holidays!

It was the night before Christmas and all through the house. The whole world was sleeping except mama mouse. She had filled all the stockings, wrapped all the gifts,. Hosted her friends, and vacuumed the house. She addressed cards, baked cookies and decorated the tree. Hubby ran to the store...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Learn to make polymer clay pendants and pins Jan. 4, 11 at RAL

Rehoboth Art League will host a class on Polymer Clay Pendants and Pins from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 4 and 11. After being introduced to the basics of this versatile medium, students will design and create their own personalized projects. They will learn to create custom colors, textures, and shapes while crafting a pendant or pin (or both) using a variety of tools and techniques.  In addition to the registration fee of $80 for members and $115 for nonmembers, there is a $40 materials fee to be paid to the instructor.  
DESIGN
Cape Gazette

My TOP 10 Books for Reclaiming Human and Planetary Health

Are you hoping to reduce your risk for heart disease, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, and obesity in 2022?. Are you an animal lover who wishes to reduce animal suffering in 2022?. Are you wondering how to do your part to address climate change in 2022?. All of these urgent concerns...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Cape Gazette

Sea urchin cactus provides bright blooms for dreary winter days

The poor street kids in old London were bedraggled, ragged and dirty just like hedgehogs, which were commonly called urchins, so the raggedy street children were 'street urchins.' Another urchin, the sea urchin, is a marine animal with a hard shell and spines made out of calcium carbonate, similar to the shells of starfish.
ANIMALS
Cape Gazette

Fire and Ice drink competition set Jan. 16

The Fire and Ice Festival drink competition will be hosted in downtown Bethany Beach from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse in its beautiful new event space. The competition will feature spirits from Steel Blu Vodka and Sagamore Spirits with proceeds benefiting Nemours duPont...
BETHANY BEACH, DE

