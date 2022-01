Early on Wednesday, I tried some pre-sunrise Cattle Egrets-leaving-the-roost blurs from the pier with some interesting results. But nothing spectacular. A quick drive-around did not turn up much in the way of birds, so I headed for the always-dependable vulture trees. Conditions were perfect for flight, but the vultures were not in much of a flying mood. I did some perched vultures and came up with a few interesting frames, including and especially today’s featured image. The color at sunset was gorgeous as the sun peeked in and out from behind some clouds on the western horizon. But very few birds flew by the pier until after the sun was down and the color had faded. None-the-less, it was a peaceful way to spend a half hour.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO