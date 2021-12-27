ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci: Removing Masks on Airplanes ‘Not Something We Should Even Be Considering’

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said that taking masks off while on an airplane is “not something we should even be...

foreigndesknews.com

The Independent

Fauci: US should consider vaccine mandate for US air travel

Dr. Anthony Fauci the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said Monday the U.S. should consider a vaccination mandate for domestic air travel, signaling a potential embrace of an idea the Biden administration has previously eschewed, as COVID-19 cases spike.Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser on the pandemic response, said such a mandate might drive up the nation's lagging vaccination rate as well as confer stronger protection on flights, for which federal regulations require all those aged 2 and older to wear a mask.“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated," Fauci...
While the federal transportation mask mandate has officially been extended through March 2022, it sounds like we should expect it to stick around much longer than that. Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on Sunday morning’s episode of “This Week,” and answered a variety of questions posed by Jonathan Karl. One of them involved masks on airplanes, following the (questionable) comments from some airline executives this past week. Here’s the key part of the interview:
