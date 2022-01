NORTHSTAR AT TAHOE (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter equipped with a high-tech detection device began crisscrossing the skies over the Northstar ski resort Thursday morning, hoping to pick up a signal from an avalanche safety beacon that missing Truckee skier Rory Angelotta may have been carrying with him. The Placer County sheriff said Angelotta was an experienced skier and was believed to have avalanche equipment on his person when he disappeared amid blizzard conditions on Saturday. Efforts resumed today in the search for missing skier Rory Angelotta at @Northstar_CA Over 60 personnel met today on the first clear day...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO