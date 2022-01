Christmas has always been a big deal in my family. From my dad’s legendary Christmas tree hunts (four-wheel drive required!) to the meals that would rival any Michelin-starred restaurant, I have many incredible memories of Christmas. The most meaningful part of all was the time spent together with loved ones. Last year, Christmas was very different. I was fortunate to spend Christmas Eve with my daughters, but they left early on Christmas morning to go to their dad’s. I spent the remainder of Christmas Day, and the days after, alone, save for the company of my little dachshund, Jasper, and our tree frog, Hoppy.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO