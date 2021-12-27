ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old girl from Alvin

An Amber Alert has been canceled for 7-year-old Kiara Ramos of Alvin.

Texas Center for the Missing posted an update Monday at about 6 a.m. that Kiara has been found and she's safe.

Authorities had been looking for the girl after she was last seen between the hours of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 and 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27 in the 100 block of S. Second St.

The Amber Alert system, used in all 50 states as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was created in 1996. It stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and was created as a legacy to 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped while riding her bike in Arlington, Texas, and later murdered.

You can view all active Texas Amber Alerts from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety at dps.texas.org .

