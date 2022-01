Your browser does not support the audio element. As people gather for the holidays, some use the opportunity to discuss difficult but important family topics. That includes talking about what folks want to happen when they die and how they want to be remembered. Often, when a death occurs, the next of kin hands the arrangements over to a funeral director in the moment of grief and stress. But some families are choosing to stay with the body and handle as much as they can themselves.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO