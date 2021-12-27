5 things to know for December 27: Coronavirus, trials, China, Myanmar, LA shooting

President Biden is outlining steps to deal with the growing threat of the COVID Omicron variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden acknowledged growing fears among Americans. And while he said that unvaccinated people will continue to be at the highest risk, he also admitted that those catching a case of Covid with Omicron variant aren’t likely to face severe illness or death. Biden stressed that fully vaccinated people should go ahead with plans to gather with family members over the holidays. He said full vaccinations include booster shots. Biden also cited CDC recommendations to wear facemasks in crowded settings, indoors and outdoors. Biden also announced that his administration is buying half-a-billion home test kits for free distribution to those who request them, starting next month – though he didn’t explain how that’s going to be rolled out. And on the front line? The President is deploying one-thousand military doctors, nurses and paramedics to U.S. hospitals. Government emergency response teams are being sent to six states that have been especially hard-hit by the latest COVID surge. Those states are Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. FEMA is working with states to expand hospital bed capacity and safely transport COVID patients to other facilities, if necessary. FEMA will also be setting up new pop-up vaccination clinics across the U.S.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO