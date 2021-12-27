ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

5 things to know for December 27: Coronavirus, trials, China, Myanmar, LA shooting

630 WMAL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Kwanzaa! The cultural holiday, which comes from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” meaning “first fruits,” started yesterday and lasts until January 1. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. 1. Coronavirus. Coronavirus outbreaks...

www.wmal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Coronavirus daily news updates, December 17: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world

U.S. health officials are recommending most Americans get Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots over the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Recent data suggesting rare blood clots linked to J&J vaccines are still occurring prompted an advisory panel to suggest the CDC recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J, which the director accepted Thursday.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Health
World Economic Forum

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 21 December

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. This daily news round-up brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected.
WORLD
iheart.com

3 Things To Know Today

President Biden is outlining steps to deal with the growing threat of the COVID Omicron variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden acknowledged growing fears among Americans. And while he said that unvaccinated people will continue to be at the highest risk, he also admitted that those catching a case of Covid with Omicron variant aren’t likely to face severe illness or death. Biden stressed that fully vaccinated people should go ahead with plans to gather with family members over the holidays. He said full vaccinations include booster shots. Biden also cited CDC recommendations to wear facemasks in crowded settings, indoors and outdoors. Biden also announced that his administration is buying half-a-billion home test kits for free distribution to those who request them, starting next month – though he didn’t explain how that’s going to be rolled out. And on the front line? The President is deploying one-thousand military doctors, nurses and paramedics to U.S. hospitals. Government emergency response teams are being sent to six states that have been especially hard-hit by the latest COVID surge. Those states are Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Arizona, New Hampshire and Vermont. FEMA is working with states to expand hospital bed capacity and safely transport COVID patients to other facilities, if necessary. FEMA will also be setting up new pop-up vaccination clinics across the U.S.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Myanmar#Military Government#Kwanzaa#Swahili#Omicron#Fenway Bowl#Chinese
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexicans join bid for Covid compensation from China, WHO

Devastated by the loss of his daughter to Covid-19, Jaime Michaus joined hundreds of Mexicans seeking compensation from China and the World Health Organization, despite reservations and uncertain prospects of success. They seek financial compensation ranging from $200,000 for falling ill with Covid-19 to $800,000 in the case of death, Gonzalez said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy