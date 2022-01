The digital transformation in health care is nothing short of remarkable, as employers recognize the value of meaningful digital solutions to provide greater health benefit experiences for their employees and retain members during open enrollment season. Digital health has the advantage of providing access to care no matter where people live or work and at any time. In this process, it is essential for benefits decision-makers to determine which innovations provide optimal results for delivering patient-centered, quality and cost-effective care.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO