Jokowi builds hospital to recoup US$7b in medical tourism

Indonesia on Tuesday announced it has lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max, three years after the Lion Air crash which killed all 189 people on board.The aircraft was grounded globally after a similarly deadly accident in March 2019 involving one of the aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines.On Monday, Ethiopian Airlines said it will resume flights from February. The approval for the aircraft's return in Indonesia comes months after it returned to service in the United States and Europe. Recently, countries including Australia, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Singapore also lifted the ban on the aircraft.Indonesia's transport ministry said in a...
Comments / 0