Skiing – and generally being outdoors – is still the best way to enjoy winter getaways this season. The best improvements to the guest experience made last year at Ski Vermont destinations are in place for this year – touchless ticketing, food and beverage choices, making outdoor spaces more comfortable with fire pits, wind screens. Visitors are encouraged to “know before you go” to check on policies and whether tickets and ski rentals need to be pre-purchased or reserved in advance, especially with the situation so changeable (see Skivermont.com/know-before-you-go for updates throughout the season).

VERMONT STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO