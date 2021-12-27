ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 XCEL ENERGY INC For: Dec 28 Filed by: Policinski Christopher J.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EQT Corp For: Dec 29

PITTSBURGH, December 29, 2021 -- EQT Corporation (nyse: eqt) (the Company or EQT) today announced it has commenced a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount (the Maximum Tender Amount) of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the Notes).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K PILLARSTONE CAPITAL REIT For: Dec 27

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 27, 2021. Pillarstone Capital REIT. (Exact name of registrant as...
REAL ESTATE
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K InPoint Commercial Real For: Dec 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 29, 2021. INPOINT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCOME,...
REAL ESTATE
The Press

FINAL DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Camber Energy, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Camber Energy, Inc. ("Camber" or "the Company") (NYSE American: CEI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GBT Technologies Inc. For: Dec 22

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2021. GBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 21

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 21, 2021. KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST. (Exact name of registrant as...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Lucira Health, Inc. For: Dec 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 001-39976. 27-2491037. (State or other jurisdiction. of incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
HEALTH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Dec 21

Wiley Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors. HOBOKEN, N.J. December 16, 2021 –Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company's Board of Directors.
HOBOKEN, NJ
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K EMBRAER S.A. For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K __________________________________. 30th floor (part), Pinheiros, São Paulo, SP, 05425-070, Brazil. (Address of principal executive offices) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F x Form 40-F ¨. Indicate by check mark if...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Opera Ltd For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company's Board of Directors. November...
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CEI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Camber Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Tuesday, December 28, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Coggins v. Camber Energy, Inc., No. 21-cv-03574 (S.D. Tex.). Commenced on October 29, 2021, the Camber Energy class action lawsuit charges Camber Energy as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Landmark Infrastructure For: Dec 22

Effective as of, and contingent upon, the Closing (as defined in that certain Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 21, 2021 (the "Transaction Agreement"), by and between Infrastructure REIT LLC/Landmark Infrastructure Inc., LM DV Infrastructure, LLC, LM Infra Acquisition Company, LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Dividend LLC, Digital LD MergerCo LLC, Digital LD MergerCo II LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC (the "GP")), I hereby resign from my position as an independent director of the GP. Such resignation shall take effect immediately upon the Closing without the need for any further action, requirement, or acceptance by me or any individual or entity and the GP may take all necessary actions to effectuate the above resignation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this letter shall prejudice, limit, alter or waive my rights as a director of the GP or otherwise as a Covered Person (as defined in the Transaction Agreement) under the Transaction Agreement or any other existing agreements and arrangements, including, without limitation, with respect to compensation, indemnification, exculpation and advancement of expenses, elimination of liability, exculpation from liabilities and insurance.
ECONOMY

