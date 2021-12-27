ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 8-K CAMBER ENERGY, INC. For: Dec 24

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 24, 2021. Camber Energy, Inc. (Exact name of registrant...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 4 XCEL ENERGY INC For: Dec 28 Filed by: Policinski Christopher J.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EQT Corp For: Dec 29

PITTSBURGH, December 29, 2021 -- EQT Corporation (nyse: eqt) (the Company or EQT) today announced it has commenced a tender offer (the Tender Offer) to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount (the Maximum Tender Amount) of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the Notes).
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K InPoint Commercial Real For: Dec 29

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 29, 2021. INPOINT COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INCOME,...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GBT Technologies Inc. For: Dec 22

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 22, 2021. GBT TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST For: Dec 21

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported):. December 21, 2021. KIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST. (Exact name of registrant as...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K/A LZG INTERNATIONAL, INC. For: Oct 23

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. October 23, 2021. Date of Report. (Date of earliest event reported) Commission file number:. 000-53994. LZG...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Arcutis Biotherapeutics, For: Dec 22

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Secures $225 Million in Non-Dilutive Debt Financing from SLR Capital Partners. WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Dec 23, 2021 – Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Landmark Infrastructure For: Dec 22

Effective as of, and contingent upon, the Closing (as defined in that certain Transaction Agreement, dated as of August 21, 2021 (the "Transaction Agreement"), by and between Infrastructure REIT LLC/Landmark Infrastructure Inc., LM DV Infrastructure, LLC, LM Infra Acquisition Company, LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Dividend LLC, Digital LD MergerCo LLC, Digital LD MergerCo II LLC, Landmark Infrastructure Inc., Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP and Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC (the "GP")), I hereby resign from my position as an independent director of the GP. Such resignation shall take effect immediately upon the Closing without the need for any further action, requirement, or acceptance by me or any individual or entity and the GP may take all necessary actions to effectuate the above resignation. Notwithstanding the foregoing, nothing in this letter shall prejudice, limit, alter or waive my rights as a director of the GP or otherwise as a Covered Person (as defined in the Transaction Agreement) under the Transaction Agreement or any other existing agreements and arrangements, including, without limitation, with respect to compensation, indemnification, exculpation and advancement of expenses, elimination of liability, exculpation from liabilities and insurance.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Dec 21

Wiley Appoints Inder M. Singh to Board of Directors. HOBOKEN, N.J. December 16, 2021 –Wiley (NYSE:JWA)(NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company's Board of Directors.
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K LEGATO MERGER CORP. II For: Dec 20

Legato Merger Corp. II Announces Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants. NEW YORK, December 20, 2021—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: LGTOU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing on or about December 22, 2021, holders of its units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company's common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "LGTO" and "LGTOW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "LGTOU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K Opera Ltd For: Dec 31

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Address of principal executive office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐. Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the...
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K EnLink Midstream, LLC For: Dec 16

Investor Relations: Brian Brungardt, Director of Investor Relations, 214-721-9353, brian.brungardt@enlink.com. Media Relations: Jill McMillan, Vice President of Strategic Relations & Public Affairs, 214-721-9271, jill.mcmillan@enlink.com. EnLink Midstream Appoints New Director to Board. Tiffany...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CEI UPCOMING DEADLINE: Camber Energy, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) securities between February 18, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until next Tuesday, December 28, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Coggins v. Camber Energy, Inc., No. 21-cv-03574 (S.D. Tex.). Commenced on October 29, 2021, the Camber Energy class action lawsuit charges Camber Energy as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
StreetInsider.com

Allied Motion (AMOT) Acquires Spectrum Controls for $70M in Cash and Stock

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, announced today that it has acquired Spectrum Controls, Inc. ("Spectrum"), an innovator and manufacturer of a wide variety of Industrial I/O and Universal Communications Gateway products. The purchase price was $70 million, of which $45 million was paid at closing with a combination of $27 million in cash and the remainder in the Company's common stock at a price of $35.82 per share. The remaining $25 million will be paid in two equal payments in 2022 and 2023 comprised of 50% cash and 50% stock.
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFRA) Opens at $9.89

Today's IPO for SPAC Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC) (NYSE: BFAC-U) opened for trading at $9.89 after pricing 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. acquisition,...
StreetInsider.com

Newpark Resources (NR) Shareholder Bradley L. Radoff Sends Letter to Board Regarding Need to Separate Company’s Disparate Businesses

Bradley L. Radoff, who together with his affiliates holds approximately 4.9% of the outstanding common shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (the "Company"), today sent the below letter to the Company's Board of Directors. November...
StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K EQUINOR ASA For: Dec 30

FORM 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER. (Translation of registrant's name into English) (Address of principal executive offices ) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F: Form 20-F X Form 40-F Indicate by check mark...
