BioNTech to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MAINZ, Germany, December 27, 2021 — BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) announced today that CEO and Co-founder Ugur Sahin, M.D., will present a corporate overview and update at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare...

www.streetinsider.com

The Associated Press

Skyworks to Present at J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 23, 2021-- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the J.P. Morgan 20 th Annual Tech/Auto Forum during the 2022 International Consumer Electronics Show on Jan. 5, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. PST.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

HCA Healthcare Appoints Frank Morgan Vice President of Investor Relations

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced Frank Morgan will become vice president of investor relations, effective January 1, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005107/en/. HCA Healthcare Appoints Frank Morgan as...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Forafric to go Public Via Merger with Globis Acquisition Corp (GLAQ)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Forafric, a vertically integrated agribusiness serving North Africa, and Globis Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: GLAQ) ("Globis"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Forafric provides full, agribusiness lifecycle operations, from sourcing to processing, for sales and distribution of branded products. The enterprise value of the combined company is valued at approximately $300 million. Upon the closing of the transaction, the parties intend that Globis will change its jurisdiction of incorporation to Gibraltar, be renamed Forafric Global PLC, and become the first Moroccan based company to list on a U.S. Exchange. Its common stock is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘AFRI.'
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (FOUN) - DJ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Waste and recycling platform Rubicon Technologies is merging with Founder SPAC (NASDAQ: FOUN) at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to Dow Jones. A deal is expected to be unveiled Thursday.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Acasti Pharma (ACST) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell initiates coverage on Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) with a Outperform rating and a price target of $6.00. The analyst comments "Having recently pivoted its business strategy through a company acquisition, Acasti is now focused on the development of medicines for rare conditions. Although the therapeutic areas targeted by its candidates differ widely, by virtue of providing innovative delivery of validated and well-known drugs, each may offer meaningful advantages over standard-of-care while mitigating development risk and cost. We look forward to respective entry of GTX-104 and GTX-102 into Phase 3 evaluation for subarachnoid hemorrhage and for ataxia-telangiectasia following 2H22 PK bridging data. GTX-101 is on track to enter Phase 2 for post-herpetic neuralgia in late 2022. With shares trading near cash levels, yet current resources sufficient to achieve key development milestones across the pipeline over 2022-23E, we recommend investors build a position."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

KeyBanc Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Sector Weight Following 'Non-Strategic' $28 Billion Acquisition of Cerner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) to Sector Weight from Overweight following the $28.3 billion acquisition of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN). The all-cash deal is seen as “accretive but non-strategic” and would be “near-term...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 5, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Should I buy FedEx shares after a positive view from J.P Morgan?

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares have advanced more than 10% since the beginning of December 2021, and the current price stands at $258. J.P Morgan expects significant upside potential for the transportation and logistics sector, and according to J.P Morgan, FedEx represents a top pick. J.P Morgan expects significant upside...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share, or $0.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022, with an ex-dividend date...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HarborOne Bank (HONE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HarborOne Bank (NASDAQ: HONE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 18, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 4, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades SolarWinds (SWI) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty downgraded SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $16.00 (from $23.00). The analyst comments "SolarWinds is a Network and Infrastructure Management company that offers on premise, private cloud and public cloud solutions to organizations of all sizes. Digital transformations have put software front and center for companies, increasing the importance of the solutions that monitor and ensure that the software is running efficiently and effectively. SWI is shifting its product portfolio towards observability. Taken together, SolarWinds estimates this is a $60B market opportunity by 2025. SWI distinguishes itself from other software vendors through its low-cost, easy-to-use solutions that require no professional services. The inside sales motion allows SWI to have some of the best margins in the software space. SWI is working its way back from the December 2020 breach, and renewal rates have outperformed our expectations in 2021. But now that the MSP business has been successfully spun off, we see SWI as a mid-single-digit grower with some margin expansion. Looking at our new DCF analysis, we think that leads to a low double-digit cash flow grower that over the 10-year horizon will decelerate to high single digits. That points to a price target of $16 and a return more commensurate with our overall coverage. Hence, we are downgrading SolarWinds to N with Dec-22 PT of $16 (down from $23)."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Saratoga Investment (SAR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 1.9% to $0.53; 7.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized. This is a 1.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.52. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS

