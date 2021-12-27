ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megacap tech stocks lift futures; Omicron risks linger

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched higher on Monday, boosted by megacap companies, while hundreds of Omicron-driven flight cancellations kept investors on edge at the start of this year's final trading week. Travel-related stocks, typically sensitive to news around the coronavirus, slid after U.S. airlines called off many...

12 TOP Stocks to Buy Now in January 2022! (2022 High Growth)

The New Year is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now for 2022?" I've got you covered. Today, I am bringing you 12 stock picks for 2022 and the next decade. I am providing a variety of secular growth trends to consider, from cloud services, cybersecurity, and electric vehicles to metaverse, artificial intelligence, fintech, big data analytics, and more!
Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
3 Reasons to Sell AMC Stock in 2022

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) stock had explosive success in 2021. It caught the attention of a group of traders who encouraged each other to buy and hold AMC stock regardless of anything they read or heard as part of an effort to "short squeeze" those who were bearish on the company's prospects.
Nio's stock pulls back, after soaring about 15% the previous session

Shares of Nio Inc. pulled back 1.5% in premarket trading Friday, after soaring 14.8% the previous session, which was the biggest one-day gain since it rocketed 17.4% on March. 9. Thursday's rally in the China-based electric vehicle maker's stock occurred despite no releases or filings from the company, and followed a 3-day losing streak in which shed 6.5% to close Wednesday at $28.25, or just above the Dec. 20 14-month closing low of $28.16. Nio's stock has underperformed its China-based EV-maker peers by a wide margin in 2021, as it has shed 33.5% while shares of XPeng Inc. have climbed 14.2% and Li Auto Inc. have gained 10.8%. Meanwhile, Tesla Inc.'s stock has soared 51.7% year to date and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.2%. Based on the latest exchange data, short interest in Nio's stock as a percent of float, or publicly tradeable shares, was 3.78%, compared with 2.52% for XPeng, 3.04% for Li Auto and 3.2% for Tesla.
