Iwilldoit wins the Welsh Grand National as Shishkin dazzles at Kempton– as it happened

3.30pm GMT

Here’s Tony Paley’s report on the action at Kempton, with Welsh National details to follow.

3.28pm GMT

Kempton Park 3.10 result

1. Five Star Getaway 12/1

2. Fortescue 7/2 jf

3. Flegmatik 5/1

Nine ran

3.26pm GMT

Paul Nicholls has been talking after Bravemansgame’s win at Kempton, setting out his plans for some of his stable stars.

The owners are keen to go to Cheltenham and I think we probably will. Whether we go straight there or give him one run beforehand. I think he’s nearly favourite for what was the (old) RSA and three miles round there would suit him well. Nicholls has also been considering what to do next with his three runners from the King George, Clan Des Obeaux (second), Saint Calvados (third) and Frodon (fourth). Frodon was very tired this morning, but that’s what you’d expect. Minella Indo took him on, he paid the price and ultimately we paid the price as well, Clan Des Obeaux had a lovely run round until Gavin (Sheehan, on Saint Calvados) took him on. If Gavin had ridden his with a bit more patience, he might have finished closer.” I don’t think you could conclusively say Saint Calvados didn’t get three miles. I think if you rode him with a bit of patience on good ground, he’d have every chance of staying three miles. Something like the Ascot Chase might suit him over two-miles-five and make a plan from there. Clan Des Obeaux will almost definitely go to Newbury again for the Denman Chase and with Frodon I’ve always fancied going to Leopardstown (for the Irish Gold Cup), so we might look at something like that. Clan will go Denman Chase, Aintree and Punchestown, like he did last season. With all three of them nothing is set in stone. We’ll see how they come out of the race and then make a plan.

3.22pm GMT

Away from that Welsh National , Shishkin and Nicky Henderson were the big news of the day.

I was nervous, he was in a bad place for three weeks, and we’ve just got back in time for this. He’s not flashy at home, and Nico says he feels good. He’s proved he’s as good as ever, class is everything. He had a good blow. I’d like to have another run, the Clarence House comes quite soon and Game Spirit comes soon before Cheltenham. He didn’t run in the Tingle Creek because he was all wrong. I couldn’t have run him, I’d have wrecked him. It was great to see him do that.

3.17pm GMT

Five Star Getaway wins the 3.10 at Kempton!

Kauto The King takes an early lead, and Cap Du Nord is up there with Five Star Getaway moving to the front of a well-bunched group. Only eight lengths between them as they pass the stand for the first time and near halfway. Fortescue and Cap Du Nord, the co-favs, are well in touch. Fortescue makes a mighty jump but then loses ground almost immediately, and Morning Vicar is pulled up after catching a fence on his jump. That’s Nico de Boinville done for the day. Fortescue takes the lead with Five Star Getaway giving chase. They go to the last with Five Star Getaway taking it by a head. Another Welsh winner, this one for Christian Williams.

3.10pm GMT

3.10 Kempton Park odds

Fortescue - 4/1

Cap Du Nord - 4/1

Flegmatik - 5/1

Morning Vicar - 6/1

Canelo - 15/2

Kauto The King - 9/1

Five Star Getaway 12/1

Kittys Light - 14/1

Sussex Ranger - 22/1

3.06pm GMT

2.50 Chepstow Welsh National full result

1 Iwilldoit (Stan Sheppard) 13-2

2 Highland Hunter (H Cobden) 11-1

3 Truckers Lodge (Lorcan Williams) 28-1

4 Achille (H F Nugent) 16-1

20 ran





3.05pm GMT

Stan Sheppard was the winning jockey , a really well-judged ride.

3.04pm GMT

Iwilldo it wins the Welsh National!

They’re off, but Highland Hunter broke away and a restart is required. It’s all a bit indisciplined when the same horse does the same, and it’s back to a third start, a standing start. Ramses De Teillee leads after a couple hit the first fence hard. He’s ridden by Tom Scudamore. Discordantly and Gavin Sheehan are the first to fall. With 18 to jump it’s already a grind, Native River not jumping too fluently. Captain Drake is struggling, too, as is Kimberlite Candy. Potters Corner is up there at the front as they go past the home straight for the first time. The Big Dog pulled by Jonathan Burke after a mistake at the ninth. Kimberlite Candy pulls up at the 12th. Native River already getting heavy reminders, as he is last but one. Ramses De Teillee continues to lead with eight to jump. Native River is pulled up at the 17th, oh well. Iwilldoit takes up the pace as the pack thins out. Secret Reprieve is coming up the field, staying on well. Iwilldoit jumps well at five out. And it’s between him and Highland Hunter with three to jump. They are a mile clear of Achille. Iwilldoit takes the last, and speds to the line, a great win for Sam Thomas, his trainer. Highland Hunter, with Truckers Lodge and Achille battling for third. Secret Reprieve is the only other horse going. It was a hell of grind, and a hell of a training performance from Denman’s Gold Cup-winning jockey.

2.48pm GMT

To the Welsh National, where the ground is soft, heavy in places though there have been plenty of soggier renewals of this race. It’s always one for the mudlark, with the old master Native River, the 2016 winner, in the field. No crowd there, due to Welsh Covid restrictions so it will be eerie, and a reminder of having to watch last season’s National Hunt season in front of empty crowds. The Welsh national anthem rings out to give a bit of colour but the choir is prerecorded. Native River leads the field from the parade ring.

2.39pm GMT

2.30 Kempton Park result

1. Shishkin 4/9 f

2. Greaneteen 3/1

Four ran

2.38pm GMT

Nicky Henderson is delighted in the stands . Nico de Boinville says Seven Barrows took “a risk” with Shishkin, and says “he sets the standard” ahead of the Champion Chase. Look out, Ireland.

2.35pm GMT

Shishskin wins the Desert Orchid Chase with ease!

Nico de Boinville sits in third over the first fence, with Before Midnight leading, and he sits Shiskkin off Greaneteen, ridden in typical style by Bryony Frost. Shishkin’s jump is big as they go to five out. Greaneteen goes after Before Midnight and Shishkin needs some work but takes the lead in some style, clearing the last after some reminders from De Boinville. That was nice and easy. No panic for the Henderson camp.

2.27pm GMT

Nicky Henderson looks very nervous behind his mask at Kempton. Shishkin is his current darling, the new Altior and Sprinter Sacre perhaps though also a little more fragile than those two, who had their knocks but were horses of a lifetime. Greaneteen is the threat. Ken Pitterson, ITV’s paddock expert, says Shishkin seems to be carrying a fair bit of condition and may need the run. And Ken’s a shrewdie.

2.22pm GMT

2.50 Chepstow Welsh Grand National odds

Secret Reprieve 6/1

Iwilldoit 7/1

Hold That Taught 9/1

The Big Dog 9/1

Deise Aba 12/1

Highland Hunter 12/1

Achille 14/1

Mighty Thunder 14/1

Potters Corner 14/1

Hill Sixteen 18/1

Native River 20/1

Ramses De Teillee 22/1

Discordantly 22/1

Elegant Escape 22/1

Evas Oskar 28/1

Kimberlite Candy 28/1

Truckers Lodge 28/1

Captain Drake 33/1

Mac Tottie 33/1

Colorado Doc 50/1

2.19pm GMT

Bells of Peterboro wins the 2.10 at Chepstow!

Harry Cobden can’t get much of a spin from Take Your Time who pulls up. Kateson leads three greys over the last two as Bells of Peterboro has the lead, and goes well clear. He wins for a second time at Chepstow and by a street.

2.13pm GMT

2.30 Kempton Park odds

Shiskin - 4/9

Greaneteen - 11/4

Before Midnight - 20/1

Sky Pirate - 28/1

2.08pm GMT

2.10 Chepstow Handicap Hurdle odds

Take Your Time 7/4

Kateson 9/2

Al Dancer 11/2

Flashjack 8/1

Bell Of Peterboro 8/1

Geordie Des Champs 11/1

Saint Dalina 14/1

2.05pm GMT

From Leopardstown , a big win and a significant one for the Gordon Elliot stable. Arctic Warrior fell at the last but he and Mark Walsh are both up and OK.

2.03pm GMT

Emmpressive Lady wins the 1.55 Kempton Park handicap hurdle!

Get The Appeal leads them into the final circuit, with Coded Message for company. With two to go Coded Message leads a cluster of them, with Tequila Blaze overtaking. Emmpressive Lady takes the lead, and wins under Sean Houlihan by a few lengths. Big win for Sue Gardner the trainer.

1.55pm GMT

Alan King on the highly impressive Edwardstone.

It’s exciting. It’s going back to the old days when we had Voy Por Ustedes and My Way De Solzen. We haven’t had one as good as this for a bit. The Arkle is his only target (at Cheltenham) - it will be the Arkle or nowhere. A break, the Kingmaker and then if that goes well, hopefully the Arkle. I’m just relived we’ve got today out of the way.

1.52pm GMT

1.40 Coral Juvenile Hurdle result

1 Porticello (J E Moore) 10-3

2 Saint Segal (Chester Williams) 13-2

3 Forever William (Thomas Bellamy) 20-1

11 ran

1.47pm GMT

Porticello wins the Coral Juvenile Hurdle!

A race shorn of hurdles because of unsafe ground, and favourite Forever Blessed almost ships Sean Bowen when four out. Skycutter leads them into the final two hurdles. Plenty of chances behind him. Porticello follows in second. Skycutter makes a mistake as Forever Blessed is pulled up at the last. Porticello, ridden by Jamies Moore, scoots up on a long run home, Saint Segal is second, and Forever William is third. That’s a first Grade One for Jamie Moore and father Gary since the 2015 Tingle Creek. That was a hugely impressive win, and maybe one to make them forget Goshen’s recent slips.

1.42pm GMT

This feels like a significant win for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore, though there was no Chacun Pour Soi. Envoi Allen has a lot to make up after last season’s Cheltenham and Punchestown misteps.

1.37pm GMT

Afternoon, all. Alan King seemed very chirpy on Edwardstone, and compared him favourably to My Way De Solzen and Voy Por Ustedes, two Cheltenham mainstays of years gone by over two miles. High praise indeed.

1.31pm GMT

Handing over to John Brewin now who will take you through to end of play today ... enjoy.

1.29pm GMT

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (Kempton 1.55pm) betting

Coded Message - 7/2

Emmpressive Lady - 7/2

Tequila Blaze - 4/1

Bourbon Beauty - 6/1

Martha Brae - 13/2

Go Millie Go - 11/1

Get The Appeal - 12/1

1.28pm GMT

Ladbrokes Handicap Hurdle (Kempton 1.55pm) preview

Coded Message has been dropped a couple of pounds since a close fourth at Ascot and could make the most of it in a competitive contest.

1.27pm GMT

Wayward Lad Novice Chase (Kemtpon 1.20pm) result

1 Edwardstone (Tom Cannon) 8-15 Fav

2 Do Your Job (Richard Patrick) 9-2

3 Solo (Bryony Frost) 9-2

4 ran

1.20pm GMT

Wayward Lad Novice Chase (Kemtpon 1.20pm)

And they’re off ... Raya Time and Solo are off pretty quick and Raya Time makes a mistake at the first allowing Solo an easy lead under Bryony Frost ... Do Your Job and Edwardstone are in third and fourth in the early stages ... Solo jumps big and well and still leads at the first open ditch ... no change in the order at the seventh fence ... Solo pings the second open ditch and the last fence in the back straight where Raya Time makes another mistake ... Do Your Job and Edwardstone take it up ... Edwardstone then quickens up at the second-last and leaps the final fence to race to an easy victory.

1.18pm GMT

Envoi Allen looked in trouble on the home turn in the Paddy Power Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown (1.10pm) but battled back to hold off Battleoverdoyen and ran away to win in the end. Hardly outstanding for an odds-on shot but the victor did get back to winning ways after finishing only sixth in the John Durkan Chase last time out.

1.13pm GMT

Coral Handicap Chase (Chepstow 1.05pm) result

1 Golden Whisky (Adam Wedge) 12-1

2 When You’re Ready (K Brogan) 15-8 Fav

3 Cut The Mustard (H Cobden) 22-1

9 ran

Also: 5-1 Paint The Dream 4th

Non Runners: 10,11

1.07pm GMT

Coral Handicap Chase (Chepstow 1.05pm)

And they’re off ... Golden Whisky has the early lead from Francky Du Berlais ... with Paint The Dream now coming through to take up the running at the fourth fence ... Pink Legend being ridden along already ... Fragrant Delitiep is amongst the leaders ... Zambezi Fix races in midfield ... One For Rosie is at the back ... One For Rosie looks in trouble at the rear ... When You’re Ready is being pushed along ... Pink Legend now making good progress as Golden Whisky leads on the home turn ... Cut The Mustard travels very well and takes the lead at the last but Golden Whisky fights back to win with When You’re Ready finishing fast and late.

1.02pm GMT

Coral Juvenile Hurdle (Chepstow 1.40pm) betting

Forever Blessed 2/1

Porticello 7/2

Magistrato 13/2

Saint Segal 13/2

Skycutter 13/2

Iroko 18/1

Forever William 18/1

Rocky Man 40/1

Genuflex 50/1

Saint Riquier 50/1

Tease And Seize 80/1

Iceo ridden by jockey Bryony Frost wins the opening race at Kempton Park. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

1.00pm GMT

Coral Juvenile Hurdle (Chepstow 1.40pm) preview

A suitably strong field for this Grade One juvenile hurdle, with Skycutter, a front-running winner in a good time at Musselburgh earlier this month, perhaps the value bet at around 6-1 to extend his unbeaten record to three races.

Nothin To Ask and Paddy Brennan in the parade ring after winning the opening race at Chepstow. Photograph: Davies Davies/PA

12.48pm GMT

Wayward Lad Novice Chase (Kempton 1.20pm) betting

Edwardstone - 4/9

Solo - 9/2

Do Your Job - 11/2

Raya Time - 28/1

The horses in the parade ring before the first race at Chepstow on Welsh Grand National day. Photograph: Davies Davies/PA

12.47pm GMT

Wayward Lad Novice Chase (Kempton 1.20pm) preview

Edwardstone has a 5lb penalty for his win in the Grade One Henry VIII Novice Chase at Sandown last time but appears to have significantly more than that in hand of his three opponents here.

A racegoer dressed as a jockey queues to get in ahead at Kempton Park. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

12.36pm GMT

Irish Arkle next for Ferny Hollow

The Irish Arkle is likely to be next on the agenda for Ferny Hollow after he starred in a double for Cheveley Park Stud on the opening day of the Christmas Festival at Leopardstown.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old beat esteemed stablemate Appreciate It in the Champion Bumper and got the better of Bob Olinger in a maiden hurdle in 2020, but missed much of last season through injury. He made a winning on his return to action and chasing debut at Punchestown earlier in the month and followed up in the Grade One Racing Post Novice Chase.

Cheveley Park director Richard Thompson said: “As Willie said afterwards, Ferny Hollow was exceptional on the day. To be off the track for over a year, come back and win and then come out three weeks later and win a Grade One - giving 13lb to a very good filly [Riviere D’etel] – was fantastic.

“I have to admit I thought he was going to get beaten at one stage, but he really pulled it out. In the short term I think we’ll be looking towards the Irish Arkle at the Dublin Racing Festival.”

Thompson was also delighted to see last season’s Champion Bumper hero Sir Gerhard make a successful start to his hurdling career on the same Leopardstown card. He looks set to step up to Grade One level sooner rather than later.

“He looked a class act, didn’t he,” Thompson added. “I think we’ll be looking towards the Dublin Racing Festival with him as well.” PA Media

Paul Townend celebrates on board Ferny Hollow after winning at Leopardstown on Boxing Day. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/INPHO/REX/Shutterstock

12.30pm GMT

Coral Handicap Chase (Chepstow 1.05pm) betting

When Youre Ready – 15/8

Paint The Dream – 11/2

Zambazi Fix - 13/2

Pink Legend – 8/1

Golden Whisky – 17/2

One For Rosie – 9/1

Flagrant Delitiep – 16/1

Cut The Mustard - 22/1

Francky Du Berlais – 28/1

Icare Allen ridden by Mark Walsh (left) jumps the last to go on to win the Paddy Power Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

12.27pm GMT

Coral Handicap Chase (Chepstow 1.05pm) preview

When You’re Ready built on the promise of his chasing debut to win with something to spare over course and distance last time out and a 7lb rise in the weights is unlikely to stop his progress.

A racegoer studies the form ahead of the action at Kempton Park. Photograph: Steven Paston/PA

12.15pm GMT

If you’re having a bet today at Kempton make sure you’re backing horses who like the mud flying. Steve High knows his onions when it comes to times and going analysis.

12.06pm GMT

Market movers

Secret Reprieve at a best-priced 6-1 is still just market leader for the Welsh Grand National (Chepstow 2.50) but only just after an overnight gamble on Iwilldoit , who is 7-1 with just one firm at the time of writing.

Elsewhere there are a couple of interesting movers with a BestofBets.com spokesperson stating: “ Restitution (12.45 Kempton) is now 9-2 down from 6-1 this morning while the Bryony Frost mount Real Steel (3.10 Kempton) is another that catches the eye, from 15-2 into 6-1.”

Punters crowding the betting enclosure at Kempton on Boxing Day. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

11.56am GMT

My Drogo out for rest of season

Dan Skelton has been forced to rule his exciting novice chaser My Drogo out for the remainder of the season due to heat in a tendon.

A classy novice hurdler last term, Skelton had huge hopes for the six-year-old, who had been as low as 13-2 for the Turners Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March behind only Bob Olinger in the betting.

While he slipped up on his chasing debut at the second last at Cheltenham in November, he returned to that track to win over fences at the second time of asking earlier this month.

Skelton had been considering a third outing at Cheltenham in the Dipper Novices’ Chase in the new year but all plans have now been placed on hold.

Writing on Twitter Skelton said : “Unfortunately My Drogo will miss the remainder of the season. We scanned him this morning after feeling heat in his near fore tendon and whilst it is a very small lesion and will heal it just requires time.” PA Media

11.51am GMT

Chacun Pour Soi misses Envoi Allen clash

Chacun Pour Soi was found to be lame on Monday morning leaving only three runners in the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase (1.10pm) at Leopardstown.

The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out. Connections had hoped he could put that disappointment behind him but redemption will have to wait for another day.

The race now would appear to revolve around Henry de Bromhead’s Envoi Allen. While his superstar status may be starting to wane, it will be fascinating to see if a return to the minimum trip proves to his liking. Battleoverdoyen (trained by Gordon Elliott) runs for the first time since winning at Galway in July, with Hilly Way Chase third Sizing Pottsie (Jessica Harrington) completing the quarter.

Chacun Pour Soi in action at Cheltenham. Photograph: Hugh Routledge/Rex/Shutterstock

11.37am GMT

Scenesetter

It has been quite a while – 261 days to be precise – and there have been several false dawns along the way, but the great hope of British jump racing is finally back on a track. Shishkin, unbeaten in nine completed starts over jumps and the favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase before his novice season was in the book, will go to post at around 2.25pm this afternoon to line up for the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park.

And while there were some who felt that Nicky Henderson was running away from a proper test for Shishkin when he was ruled out of the Tingle Creek earlier this month, the seven-year-old will be up against a dual Grade One winner in Greaneteen – the horse that landed the Tingle Creek in his absence – with the Grand Annual winner from last year’s Cheltenham Festival, Sky Pirate, in the mix as well.

Shishkin gets 3lb from Greaneteen and 1lb from Sky Pirate, which according to the estimable Timeform operation’s ratings puts him a stone clear of the former and no less than 19lb in front of the latter. Even if he is a little rusty around the edges after eight months out, that should be enough to ensure that he extends his current winning sequence to nine races (unbroken after the only blip on his record, a fall on his debut over hurdles).

But Henderson, of course, has mixed memories of today’s race, having won it with the brilliant two-milers Sprinter Sacre and Altior but also seen both horses beaten when favourite for it too, including the chilly afternoon when Sprinter Sacre’s unbeaten streak over fences was snapped at 10 races in 2013.

Having lost My Drogo, one of our brightest novice chasing talents, for the season already today, British jumping could really do with an impressive success from Shishkin, whose Arkle Trophy win in March put the home team 2-1 up after three Festival races, before a green avalanche flattened them on the way to a 23-5 pummelling by the visitors.

The crowds watch the racing at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. Photograph: Hugh Routledge/Rex/Shutterstock

The big betting race of the day is the Welsh National at Chepstow, where last year’s winner, Secret Reprieve, is just about clinging on to favouritism ahead of Sam Thomas’s Iwilldoit.

For the second year running, the highlight of the Welsh jumps season has been forced behind closed doors by Covid, so there will be no Welsh voices to hail a third home-trained winner in a row, following a 54 year gap until Potters Corner – who is also in today’s field – won in 2019.

The going at Chepstow is soft after 19mm of rain on Christmas Day, another 4mm on Sunday and then more this morning, although that is expected to clear as the day goes on.

Tips for all the races on the ITV schedule are here , while the action gets underway at 12.30 in south Wales and 12.45 in south-west London.