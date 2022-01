The smell of buttery, chocolatey goodness wafting from the oven is like heaven on Earth, taking you back to being a kid when the holidays were the most magical time of year. And now, like last year, even if we can't gather the way we used to, holiday baking still preserves some of that magic. Toady on the show, we're cooking up holiday classics--with new twists--and taking listener calls with Lan Lam, a senior editor at Cooks Illustrated Magazine and a cast member of PBS's America's Test Kitchen. Also sharing some favorite holiday recipes is Joe Gatto, private chef, culinary instructor, and host of "From Scratch" on Pluto TV.

