10 steps to better photos (and videos) with your camera drone

Kit used: Nikon D750, Nikon D80, Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6, Nikon 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5, Nikon 18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 "I started taking photos with my East German Praktica film camera when I was a teenager. I already preferred to capture photos of people – mostly my schoolmates. At university I was asked by the school newspaper to submit portraits of fellow students. This was 1970s Hungary, when commercialism was still unknown and we were surprised to find that such cover images lifted sales substantially. I travelled extensively on student trips around Europe and documented my journeys. Looking back on these images, I must admit they would hardly make the bottom half of any photo contest these days.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 DAYS AGO