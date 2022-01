Taiwan's president on Saturday urged China to curb its "military adventurism", with tensions between the two sides at their highest level in years. Beijing has ramped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she rejects the stance that the island is Chinese territory. Chinese warplanes have made a historically high number of incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent months. The authorities in Beijing "should stop the spread of military adventurism within their ranks", Tsai said in her New Year speech.

POLITICS ・ 1 HOUR AGO