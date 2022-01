Ozzy Osbourne has announced his first dive into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with the upcoming ‘Cryptobatz’ collection. The Prince of Darkness will unveil 9,666 unique NFT bats in January – a knowing nod to the infamous moment he bit the head off a bat during a 1982 performance in Des Moines, Iowa. The news was first announced by Rolling Stone UK. Created by Osbourne himself, the new collection will be available to purchase next month and brings an innovative world-first feature to the NFT market. According to an official release, each Cryptobat will give collectors a unique opportunity to birth...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO