Local Entrepreneurs Clay Browning and Blair Andersen Choose to Affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate to Better Serve South Georgia Real Estate Consumers

Century 21 Lotus builds on one-time independent brokerage’s reputation as a leader in southern California residential and luxury estate properties and quality client service. December 21, 2021 // Franchising.com // DOWNEY, CA - Edwin and Claudia Acevedo, local entrepreneurs, influencers and broker-owners of Maxisari Holdings Inc., announced today that after two years of helping hundreds of people and families in southern California they have chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate LLC and will do business as Century 21 Lotus. The Acevedos, and their team of 54 relentless sales professionals, will begin leveraging the Century 21® brand’s comprehensive DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts, innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, and agent learning and coaching to enhance long-term client relationships, build on their industry-best quality service ratings, and deliver personalized experiences to real estate consumers in the markets they serve.

