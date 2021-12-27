Win this BH&G End Table

Aspen’s winter season promises to be as delicious and decadent as ever with an array of new dining establishments ready to welcome guests in from the cold. Taking over the Residences at The Little Nell’s prime mountainside space, CHICA promises a year-round, wining-and-dining party. Helmed by celebrity chef Lorena Garcia, the entertainment-focused restaurant—open for lunch, après ski, dinner and weekend brunch—celebrates the vibrant cuisines of Central and South America, with crowd favorites from its Miami and Las Vegas locations and about 30 percent of the menu unique to Aspen (think: Wild Boar Chili Rojo, Seafood Cazuela, and Roasted Brazilian Butternut Squash Soup). Handmade tiles and bright accents contribute to the Latin American-influenced design (by the Rockwell Group) and spicy vibe, which lasts late into Friday and Saturday nights with live music, DJs and dancing. 501 E. Dean St., chicarestaurant.com.

ASPEN, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO