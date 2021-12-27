ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Years Ago: ‘A Clockwork Orange’ Makes Its Violent Debut

By Nick DeRiso
 4 days ago
Stanley Kubrick's film version of A Clockwork Orange has a suitably complicated legacy. Was his linguistically inventive, ultra-violent adaptation of Anthony Burgess' novel a sobering prophecy of a modern world to come, or an empty exercise in morally bankrupt voyeurism?. The answer in each instance might just be yes....

Related
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Forbidden Orange’ on HBO Max, a Documentary Chronicling the Tumultuous Premiere of ‘A Clockwork Orange’ in Spain

Anyway, the documentary. Some context: A Clockwork Orange was banned from some countries upon its 1971 release. Its critics called it “morally corrupt” and “a cursed film.” It was pulled from some theaters amidst the backlash. No surprise there, and less so that it didn’t see a single screen in Spain until 1975. The country was under Franco’s fascist rule, and his censors worked hard to stifle the country’s cultural vitality. But by the early ’70s, his grip began to loosen, and democratic activists started pushing back, staging protests and inspiring workers’ strikes.
MOVIES
The Guardian

A Clockwork Orange at 50: Stanley Kubrick’s biggest, boldest provocation

Throughout his career, Stanley Kubrick never cared much about ingratiating himself to the audience, so it’s an achievement that A Clockwork Orange, his controversial adaptation of Anthony Burgess’ 1962 novel, is the most repellent film of his career. That’s not to say it isn’t an audacious and frequently brilliant film, but watching it can feel like getting into a 136-minute argument – with Kubrick, with yourself, and with a society that wrestles imperfectly (and often unjustly and tragically) with issues of law-and-order and individual rights. There’s something here to infuriate people on both ends of the political spectrum, and even if you accept it as a satire that has no ideological allegiances, that can be infuriating, too. And this is to say nothing of its extreme unpleasantness.
MOVIES
/Film

The Improvised Scene In Clockwork Orange That Cost $10,000

With his passion for perfection and attention to detail, Stanley Kubrick is often referred to as one of the greatest filmmakers to have graced the cinematic world stage. His foray into different genres saw him wade through noir, crime fiction, as well as science-fiction in films such as "Killer's Kiss," "2001: A Space Odyssey," and "A Clockwork Orange."
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: 100 years ago, Hollywood saw its then-biggest ‘Event’

A century ago, movies were no longer in their infancy, but growing up fast. Virtually every developed nation had its own industry by then, and the medium was clearly here to stay, grudgingly admitted as at least a sometime art form by those who’d eagerly dismissed as a cheap, lowbrow fad just a few years earlier.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Variety

Nicolas Cage Talks Playing Dracula in ‘Renfield’ and How ‘Malignant’ Inspired the Role

In November, Universal revealed that Nicolas Cage will tackle the iconic role of Dracula in the upcoming monster movie “Renfield,” starring Nicholas Hoult as the famous vampire’s lackey. It’s a bit of casting that feels like destiny, as Cage has some experience with vampiric roles, thanks to his turn in 1989’s “Vampire’s Kiss,” but “Renfield” will give him chance to take on the most legendary vampire of all. A guest on this week’s episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Cage was asked what he can reveal about the upcoming film from director Chris McKay. “I can tell you that it’s amazing,”...
Deadline

‘Jockey’, Animated ‘Poupelle Of Chimney Town’, ‘Munich: The Edge Of War’ And Met Opera’s ‘Cinderella’ Ring In New Year – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Entertainment follows its release of Parallel Mothers last week with Jockey in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles (Film Forum, AMC Lincoln Square, Laemmle Royal) on Friday in a specialty market crowded by holdovers and wide releases, and amid a Covid-19 surge that’s particularly tough on art houses. The frame isn’t ideal for new specialty fare in any case, but gets it on the board for a January rollout ahead of Oscar nominations. SPC acquired Jockey out of Sundance where it won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury award for star Clifton Collins Jr. as an aging rider trying to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Analysis: A Close Reading of ‘Licorice Pizza’s’ Japanese Wife Scenes

Licorice Pizza, the 1970s San Fernando Valley-set coming-of-age comedy from Paul Thomas Anderson, one of today’s most respected and versatile auteurs, is already a fixture in this season’s awards race, including landing eight Critics Choice nominations, accolades from critics groups and a best film win from the National Board of Review. That makes the movie a prime target for rival campaigns looking to seize on two of its perceived points of scandal: the 10-year age gap between central “couple” Alana (Alana Haim) and Gary (Cooper Hoffman), and the inclusion of a white character who repeatedly breaks into an exaggerated caricature...
Variety

Nicolas Cage Doesn’t Consider Himself an Actor: ‘I Like the Word Thespian’

Nicolas Cage is an Academy Award winner known for turning in memorable, completely original performances in a wide range of beloved movies: The action hit “Face/Off,” the searing drama “Leaving Las Vegas” and the wonderfully surreal “Adaptation.” Even after acting for several decades, Cage manages to surprise and find completely original ways to approach roles. And yet he doesn’t prefer the term “actor.” “For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar,’” Cage says. “So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious asshole, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you’re going into...
