Tuniu Announces Senior Management Share Purchase Plan

NANJING, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller, as well as certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company's securities trading policy.

"Although the recovery of the overall travel industry has experienced setbacks due to Covid-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of both the industry and Tuniu," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu. "We will continue to focus on providing high-quality products and services in order to strengthen our key competitive advantages and be well-positioned to better capture opportunities as the market recovers."

