ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tuniu Announces Senior Management Share Purchase Plan

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NANJING, China, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (Nasdaq:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that certain senior management members of Tuniu, consisting of Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Mr. Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Mr. Anqiang Chen, financial controller, as well as certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the Company's American depositary shares ("ADS") on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of US$2 million within the next 6 months, pursuant and subject to the restrictions of, and consistent with, the applicable laws and regulations and the Company's securities trading policy.

"Although the recovery of the overall travel industry has experienced setbacks due to Covid-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of both the industry and Tuniu," said Mr. Donald Dunde Yu. "We will continue to focus on providing high-quality products and services in order to strengthen our key competitive advantages and be well-positioned to better capture opportunities as the market recovers."

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-announces-senior-management-share-purchase-plan-301450840.html

SOURCE Tuniu Corporation

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

GenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Capital of the Company has been reduced by a further 8% effective as of today's date.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Corsa Coal Announces Director Resignation

FRIEDENS, Pa., Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company"), a premium quality metallurgical coal producer, today announced that Kai Xia has resigned as a member of the Company's board of directors effective December 31, 2021. Mr. Xia was a nominee of funds controlled by Quintana Capital Group L.P., which funds completed the previously announced in-kind distribution of common shares of the Company to the limited partners of such funds effective earlier this month and which no longer hold or control any common shares.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Gold Reserve Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announced that Robert A. McGuinness, the Company's Vice President -Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has retired effective December 31, 2021. "On Behalf of all my Gold Reserve colleagues and the Board of Directors, I want to extend our appreciation to Bob. I would like to thank and acknowledge Bob's many contributions, outstanding service and valued counsel and his 28 years with the Company. Bob will be missed and we wish him the very best in his retirement," said Rockne J. Timm Chief Executive Officer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Management#Economy Of China#Tuniu Corporation#The Company#Company#American
TheStreet

Integra Resources Announces Quarterly Grant Of Deferred Share Units To Certain Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 8,651 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to three directors of the Company in lieu of Q4 2021 directors' cash fees. The DSUs have been granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. In July 2020, Integra adopted an Equity Ownership Policy (the "Policy") and DSUs granted to directors in lieu of fees count towards the ownership requirements specified in the Policy. For 2022, five of the Company's directors have elected to receive up to 100% of their fees in DSUs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARMSTRONG FLOORING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ABL AND TERM LOAN FACILITIES; RECEIVES $35 MILLION CAPITAL INFUSION; ANNOUNCES PROCESS FOR SALE OF THE COMPANY AND CONSIDERATION OF OTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Report a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced it has successfully amended its ABL Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility today. These amendments, which received unanimous support from the Company's ABL and Term Loan lenders, provide certain covenant modifications under the Company's ABL and Term Loan facilities through June 30, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

CBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement Of Over $9 Million In Outstanding Debt

DENVER, CO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), "CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced (August 12, 2021) debt restructuring involving the retirement of over CDN$9 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of 8,908,876 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.1575 per share and 318,688 Series A preferred shares at an issue price of USD$14 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203"). On November 9, 2021,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation Secures Solar Project Valued Over $370 Million

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a solar award with an estimated value of more than $370 million. The contract was secured by the Company's Energy/Renewables Segment. "Our proven ability to execute best-in-class utility-scale solar projects continues to attract repeat business," said Tom McCormick,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

China Metformin Market Report 2021: 2016-2020 Sales, 2016-2020 Major Manufacturers, 2020-2021 Prices For Different Manufacturers, 2021-2025 Prospects

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Metformin Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The analyst expects that with the relief of COVID-19, the sales value of Metformin in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. According to...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on December 31, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 25 individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) Announces Quarterly Dividend

CHICAGO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("REFI" or "the Company"), a leading institutional lender to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 of $0.26 per outstanding share of common stock, payable on January 14, 2022 to the common stockholders of record on December 31, 2021. After paying the quarterly dividend, the Board of Directors believes that the Company will have distributed 100% of distributable earnings for the year ending December 31, 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VSAT, RC, MCFE, ABTX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Want $1 Million? Buy and Hold These 2 Stocks for the Next Decade

Holding these two stocks in a diversified portfolio could be an amazing choice 10 years down the road. Doximity has created an industry-leading platform that has become invaluable to advertisers. DermTech’s product stands tall against competitors, and its size allows the company to potentially produce incredible growth. The stock...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy