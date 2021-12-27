USEI Releases An Interview On Its Metaverse Plans

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that the Management has conducted an interview about the Company's plans for the Metaverse and its green mining initiatives. See link: https://recordings.tapeacall.com/t/n4Jz-Eet78gQ

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today I had an interview that can be found on the link above, which provides investors with our short and long term goals and objectives in the Metaverse and mining industries. It is our understanding that the Metaverse communities will grow at exponential rates and Management believes that it is only responsible that US Energy Initiatives take advantage of its opportunities in this sector.

"USEI is seeking to liquidate a minimum of $10 million of its digital assets in the first quarter of 2022 (more if required)for the sole purpose of bringing shareholder value to its investors. This interview provides a discussion of our hopes and goals in the Metaverse community. The Management of USEI hopes to ultimately utilize its cash to create a community where Sumcoin is the currency of choice; through strategic alliances. We have purchased a number of URLs, created tons of NFTs, and we have a plan to create products and services that we hope to utilize in the future.

"Microsoft and Facebook are spending millions of dollars to obtain their portion of this industry, which is projected to potentially total $8 trillion dollars, according to a marketwatch.com article (I read over 10 articles this weekend on this sector… all of them were positive). We are confident that this is a great potential opportunity for USEI, our stockholders, and our stock values. As we continue to achieve milestones, we will continue to provide shareholders with updates on our progress, and I hope the interview gives you all clarity.

"What is the Metaverse? It's a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users "live" within a digital universe; it also may contain elements or be integrated along with the blockchain technology. Supporters of the Metaverse envision its users working, playing and staying connected with friends through everything from concerts and conferences to virtual trips around the world. Three years ago folks thought we were crazy for getting into crypto currency and look at us now… crazy or innovative either one works. In the coming weeks we will purchase property and move headlong into this space. This is a long play, the industry is years away but the time is right now for us to get in ahead of the gold rush," stated Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant digital assets to grow the firm.

ABOUT BMCS: BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc., formerly BioTech Medics, Inc., has a Delaware Statutory Trust that holds Sumcoin (SUM) on behalf of its shareholders. The investment objective of the Trust company is for the shares to reflect the value of the Sumcoins held by the Trust, determined by reference to the Sumcoin Index Price, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities (NAV). Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain that uses a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm to determine its value (that changes every 20 minutes). Our firm offers a business model that is patterned after others in this same digital asset space. People seeking to invest in crypto can invest in our stock and get the benefits of the appreciating value of the Company's stock that is designed to appreciate faster than the currency.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATIONINVESTOR RELATIONSSTOCK SYMBOL: (USEI-OTC)EMAIL: info@usenergyinitiatives.comWEBSITE: www.usenergyinitiatives.comTWITTER: @USEnergyinitPHONE: 661.537.4822LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.SOURCE: US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc.