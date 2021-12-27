ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

USEI Releases An Interview On Its Metaverse Plans

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc. (OTC PINK:USEI) announces that the Management has conducted an interview about the Company's plans for the Metaverse and its green mining initiatives. See link: https://recordings.tapeacall.com/t/n4Jz-Eet78gQ

According to Anthony K. Miller, CEO, "Today I had an interview that can be found on the link above, which provides investors with our short and long term goals and objectives in the Metaverse and mining industries. It is our understanding that the Metaverse communities will grow at exponential rates and Management believes that it is only responsible that US Energy Initiatives take advantage of its opportunities in this sector.

"USEI is seeking to liquidate a minimum of $10 million of its digital assets in the first quarter of 2022 (more if required)for the sole purpose of bringing shareholder value to its investors. This interview provides a discussion of our hopes and goals in the Metaverse community. The Management of USEI hopes to ultimately utilize its cash to create a community where Sumcoin is the currency of choice; through strategic alliances. We have purchased a number of URLs, created tons of NFTs, and we have a plan to create products and services that we hope to utilize in the future.

"Microsoft and Facebook are spending millions of dollars to obtain their portion of this industry, which is projected to potentially total $8 trillion dollars, according to a marketwatch.com article (I read over 10 articles this weekend on this sector… all of them were positive). We are confident that this is a great potential opportunity for USEI, our stockholders, and our stock values. As we continue to achieve milestones, we will continue to provide shareholders with updates on our progress, and I hope the interview gives you all clarity.

"What is the Metaverse? It's a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users "live" within a digital universe; it also may contain elements or be integrated along with the blockchain technology. Supporters of the Metaverse envision its users working, playing and staying connected with friends through everything from concerts and conferences to virtual trips around the world. Three years ago folks thought we were crazy for getting into crypto currency and look at us now… crazy or innovative either one works. In the coming weeks we will purchase property and move headlong into this space. This is a long play, the industry is years away but the time is right now for us to get in ahead of the gold rush," stated Miller.

ABOUT USEI: US Energy Initiatives Corp is a publicly traded company traded under the symbol USEI on OTC Markets, and the company focuses on many potential opportunities, and will leverage its assets to build a robust public company. These marketplaces are all emerging growth industries, and the company will utilize its significant digital assets to grow the firm.

ABOUT BMCS: BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund Inc., formerly BioTech Medics, Inc., has a Delaware Statutory Trust that holds Sumcoin (SUM) on behalf of its shareholders. The investment objective of the Trust company is for the shares to reflect the value of the Sumcoins held by the Trust, determined by reference to the Sumcoin Index Price, less the Trust's expenses and other liabilities (NAV). Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain that uses a scrypt proof-of-work algorithm to determine its value (that changes every 20 minutes). Our firm offers a business model that is patterned after others in this same digital asset space. People seeking to invest in crypto can invest in our stock and get the benefits of the appreciating value of the Company's stock that is designed to appreciate faster than the currency.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected projects of US Energy Initiative Corp. and related companies. All statements that are included in this Press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors. Statements made in the future tense, and statements using-words-such as "may, "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim'" "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend " "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident" "scheduled" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. You should consider the areas of risk described in connection with any forward-looking statements that may be made herein. We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report and readers should carefully review this report in its entirety. We disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the OTC Markets and the SEC website. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATIONINVESTOR RELATIONSSTOCK SYMBOL: (USEI-OTC)EMAIL: info@usenergyinitiatives.comWEBSITE: www.usenergyinitiatives.comTWITTER: @USEnergyinitPHONE: 661.537.4822LOCATION: WOODLAND HILLS, CA.SOURCE: US Energy Initiatives Corp, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Primoris Services Corporation Secures Solar Project Valued Over $370 Million

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced a solar award with an estimated value of more than $370 million. The contract was secured by the Company's Energy/Renewables Segment. "Our proven ability to execute best-in-class utility-scale solar projects continues to attract repeat business," said Tom McCormick,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

GenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Capital of the Company has been reduced by a further 8% effective as of today's date.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Integra Resources Announces Quarterly Grant Of Deferred Share Units To Certain Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 8,651 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to three directors of the Company in lieu of Q4 2021 directors' cash fees. The DSUs have been granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. In July 2020, Integra adopted an Equity Ownership Policy (the "Policy") and DSUs granted to directors in lieu of fees count towards the ownership requirements specified in the Policy. For 2022, five of the Company's directors have elected to receive up to 100% of their fees in DSUs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ARMSTRONG FLOORING ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS TO ABL AND TERM LOAN FACILITIES; RECEIVES $35 MILLION CAPITAL INFUSION; ANNOUNCES PROCESS FOR SALE OF THE COMPANY AND CONSIDERATION OF OTHER STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI) - Get Armstrong Flooring, Inc. Report a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring solutions, announced it has successfully amended its ABL Credit Facility and Term Loan Facility today. These amendments, which received unanimous support from the Company's ABL and Term Loan lenders, provide certain covenant modifications under the Company's ABL and Term Loan facilities through June 30, 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Future Tense#Crypto Currency#Mining Equipment#Energy Initiatives Corp#Management#Company#Us Energy Initiatives#The Management Of Usei#Facebook#Marketwatch Com
TheStreet

Gold Reserve Announces Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V: GRZ) (OTCQX: GDRZF) ("Gold Reserve" or the "Company") announced that Robert A. McGuinness, the Company's Vice President -Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has retired effective December 31, 2021. "On Behalf of all my Gold Reserve colleagues and the Board of Directors, I want to extend our appreciation to Bob. I would like to thank and acknowledge Bob's many contributions, outstanding service and valued counsel and his 28 years with the Company. Bob will be missed and we wish him the very best in his retirement," said Rockne J. Timm Chief Executive Officer.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Shanghai includes metaverse in its development plan

Shanghai, China’s most crowded city, is looking for ways to use a metaverse in public services over the next five years. Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology’s five-year development plan for the electronic information industry listed four frontiers for exploration, and one of them is the metaverse.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Hunter Communications Acquires OnlineNW And XS Media

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hunter Communications, Oregon's largest privately owned fiber-optic internet provider, announced that it has acquired McMinnville Access Company LLC, the parent company to OnlineNW and XS Media. "This acquisition is a huge milestone to bringing better internet service to Oregonians everywhere, especially those...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition Of Keystone Risk Partners

Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) ("Ryan Specialty"), a leading international specialty insurance firm, completes acquisition of certain assets of Keystone Risk Partners, LLC ("Keystone") based in Media, PA. Previous announcement dated December 13, 2021. About Ryan Specialty Group. Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Reports Changes In Senior Management

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) reports that after seven years of service, Patrick T. Enright, Jr. has resigned from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors has accepted his resignation, effective on December 31, 2021. The Company also announces the appointments of David A. O'Neil as its new President and Chief Executive Officer and Katrina L. Sparano, as its new Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

City Office REIT Announces Raleigh Acquisition

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) - Get City Office REIT, Inc. Report ("City Office" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the acquisition of Bloc 83, a premier two-building office complex located in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a gross purchase price of $330.0 million exclusive of closing costs.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors In Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. With Losses Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Ginkgo" or "the Company") (NYSE: DNA, NASDAQ: SRNG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) - Get Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Report, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on December 31, 2021 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta's 2014 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 25 individuals hired by Sarepta in December 2021. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

NASDAQ:NLOK (Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:NLOK, Formerly NASDAQ:SYMC) that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed against it by investors for...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. Provides Notice Of Data Event

ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Benefits Advisors, Inc. ("SBA" or the "Company"), an Atlanta-based third-party benefits consulting firm, is making individuals aware of an incident that may affect the privacy of certain information. Although SBA is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of such information, the Company is providing notice of the event so potentially affected individuals may take steps to better protect their information from misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NYSE: GVA Investor Alert: Kyros Law Is Filing Legal Claims On Behalf Of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Investors

BOSTON, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyros Law Offices is alerting investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) - Get Granite Construction Incorporated Report that the deadline in filing claims from the investor lawsuit settlement against the company is fast approaching. The company has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates VSAT, RC, MCFE, ABTX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) - Get ViaSat, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Inmarsat. Under the terms of the merger, Inmarsat shareholders will receive $850 million in cash and approximately 46.36 million newly issued shares of Viasat common stock. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of Viasat stock on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Viasat shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Douglas Elliman Goes Public After Spinoff of Tobacco Biz Vector Group

Howard Lorber, chairman, president, and CEO of Douglas Elliman Inc., and Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about the real estate brokerage company's recent IPO launch on the New York Stock Exchange following the spinoff of its tobacco subsidiary Vector Group. "There are many investors that cannot buy tobacco because of their mandates," said Lorber. "And therefore splitting off Douglas Elliman the real estate, and there's a lot of people looking for real estate investments, so they'll be able to buy Douglas Elliman, and those that want tobacco can buy Vector alone." The pair also discuss the future of New York real estate and the auxiliary business the property broker sees as growth prospects.
BUSINESS
Android Police

Google plans to tackle the metaverse with a new set of AR glasses

Like it or not, the "metaverse" is the next trend every major tech company is chasing. While the jury's still out on whether or not it'll successfully change the world, it is getting attention from places you might not expect. While Facebook has rebranded to sell its vision of the future, Google is also attempting to make its mark on the metaverse — all while throwing it back to a classic 2010s product.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Reborn Coffee files for IPO

Reborn Coffee Inc., which operates retail locations and kiosks, on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy