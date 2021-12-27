ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Himax Technologies, Inc. To Attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference On January 10 - 14, 2022

TAINAN, Taiwan, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that the Company will attend 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference held during January 10 - 14, 2022. Eric Li, Chief IR/PR Officer of Himax, will make a company presentation on January 10 at 5:00 - 5:40 PM EST in Track 3 session.

The Company management will host one-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one or group meeting, please contact a Needham representative or the conference coordinator at: conferences@needhamco.com.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) - Get Himax Technologies Inc. Report is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs and LCoS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers CMOS image sensors, wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and ultralow power smart sensing, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical device, home appliance, AIoT, etc. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 3,021 patents granted and 498 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2021. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Eric Li, Chief IR/PR OfficerHimax Technologies, Inc.Tel: +886-6-505-0880 Fax: +886-2-2314-0877Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw www.himax.com.tw

Karen Tiao, Investor RelationsHimax Technologies, Inc.Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Fax: +886-2-2314-0877 Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director Investor Relations - US RepresentativeMZ North AmericaTel: +1-312-261-6430Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us www.mzgroup.us

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Li
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Laptop#Himax Technologies Inc#Tainan#Himx#Company#Needham#Tddi#Lcos Micro#Ar#Hud
