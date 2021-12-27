ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

VEON's Beeline Partners With Yandex Plus To Launch First Joint Tariff Plan

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announced today that its Beeline mobile operator in Russia is to partner with Yandex.Plus for the launch of their first joint tariff plan. The plan, branded "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus", is a single-payment tariff that includes a bundle of minutes, internet and unlimited messages, as well as giving access to Kinopoisk, Yandex Music and cashback points in Yandex services.

The joint tariff plan is built on Beeline's flagship "People closest to you 2" consumer offering that includes unlimited on-net calls, hundreds of minutes per month for voice calls to any number, unlimited access to messengers and dozens of gigabytes for general internet use. In the "People closest to you with Yandex.Plus" tariff, users of the Yandex services will not consume the main traffic package*, allowing users to watch films and TV series, and listen to music and podcasts without any limitations.

Svetlana Kirsanova, Executive Vice President of Beeline, said: "When creating this tariff we were guided by the needs of the customer. "People closest to you with Yandex Plus" is a great opportunity to offer our clients a wide range of convenient products and services, while making communication as beneficial as possible. The tariff with Yandex Plus is now a pilot for us, but we expect to be able to introduce more joint projects as early as next year."

Andrei Gevak, Head of Yandex Plus, stated: "We watch TV shows and listen to music on the way to work, correspond in messengers all day long, order one-click delivery, call our loved ones and post photos on social networks - and more every day. Our joint tariff with Beeline is a reflection of modern life, which is already unimaginable without mobile Internet and the services included in Plus. The partnership with Beeline is very important to us, and we hope that Beeline subscribers will enjoy being on Plus."

About VEON  

VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit:  https://www.veon.com  

Disclaimer   

This release contains "forward-looking statements", as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, the potential benefits of the tariff plan described above. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

*The traffic condition is valid for the whole territory of Russia, except the Rep. Crimea, Sevastopol and Chukotka. Sevastopol and Chukotka Autonomous District

Contact Information

VEON Marina LevinaGroup Communications Director PR@veon.comTel: +31 20 79 77 200

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veons-beeline-partners-with-yandex-plus-to-launch-first-joint-tariff-plan-301450852.html

SOURCE VEON Ltd

Comments / 0

Related
ExecutiveBiz

Inmarsat’s First Dual-Band Communications Satellite Launched Into Orbit

Inmarsat has expanded its 14-geostationary satellite fleet with the launch of the first of seven dual-band communications spacecraft planned for liftoff through 2024. The Inmarsat-6 F1 satellite took off Wednesday aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ H-IIA launch rocket from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center in Japan, to form the company’s next-generation satellite broadband network, the U.K.-based satellite telecommunications provider said Thursday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TechRadar

Tecno Pova 5G launches as the company's first 5G phone

Tecno Mobile, a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer, has launched its first-ever 5G smartphone dubbed the Tecno Pova 5G. The new phone appears to be the 5G variant of the Tecno Pova phone that went official last year. However, the two phones differ completely in terms of specifications as well as design.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Internet#Amsterdam#Beeline#Kinopoisk Yandex Music
TheStreet

GenTech Announces Share Buyback Initiative & Reduces Authorized Share Capital

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that the Authorized Share Capital of the Company has been reduced by a further 8% effective as of today's date.
BUSINESS
The Verge

A program for cheaper internet for low-income Americans launches today

Starting today, eligible US residents can apply for help with their internet bills under the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The program launched today with $14.2 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November. Households can apply to take up to $30 a month off their internet service bill. For...
INTERNET
TheStreet

CBD Global Sciences Announces Retirement Of Over $9 Million In Outstanding Debt

DENVER, CO, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), "CBD Global" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced (August 12, 2021) debt restructuring involving the retirement of over CDN$9 million in outstanding debt through the issuance of 8,908,876 Common Shares at an issue price of $0.1575 per share and 318,688 Series A preferred shares at an issue price of USD$14 per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Integra Resources Announces Quarterly Grant Of Deferred Share Units To Certain Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ITR; NYSE American:ITRG) announces that it has granted a total of 8,651 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to three directors of the Company in lieu of Q4 2021 directors' cash fees. The DSUs have been granted pursuant to the Company's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. In July 2020, Integra adopted an Equity Ownership Policy (the "Policy") and DSUs granted to directors in lieu of fees count towards the ownership requirements specified in the Policy. For 2022, five of the Company's directors have elected to receive up to 100% of their fees in DSUs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
bloomberglaw.com

Veon Names New General Counsel From Beeline Russia Subsidiary

Veon Ltd. , an Amsterdam-based telecommunications company, has named Victor Biryukov as its group general counsel starting Jan. 1. Biryukov joins Veon from its subsidiary, Beeline Russia, which Veon in a statement called its largest operation. Biryukov was vice president for legal, government relations and compliance at Beeline. He takes...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

DARPA Launches Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 With SRC, Industry Consortium

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has collaborated with the Semiconductor Research Corp. and a consortium of defense and semiconductor companies to launch the second iteration of the Joint University Microelectronics Program. JUMP 2.0 will support research that addresses new and emerging challenges facing microelectronics and other information and communications...
EDUCATION
offshore-technology.com

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC launches $3.6bn electrification plan

Abu Dhabi’s state oil and gas company has announced the launch of a $3.6bn (£2.7bn) electrification project as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embarks on its journey to net-zero by 2050. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in partnership with utilities firm TAQA, plans to construct a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Financial close for Mozambique’s first solar-plus-storage project

A grid scale solar-plus-storage project which has been described as Mozambique's first such system is set to be supplying power during the second half of next year. The Globeleq entity backed by U.K. and Norwegian public money this morning announced financial close on the 19 MWp (15 MWac) Cuamba solar project, which will feature a 2 MW/7 MWh battery system.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

CNH Industrial's IVECO, Plus Plan Autonomous Trucking Pilot In Europe, China

CNH Industrial NV's (NYSE: CNHI) commercial vehicles brand IVECO has joined Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a provider of self-driving truck technology, as their European partner for the launch of a pilot in Europe and China. The partnership will validate and integrate Plus's autonomous trucking technology with IVECO's latest-generation S-WAY heavy-duty truck.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy