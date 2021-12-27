Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president will have the final decision on a controversial media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned TV network that’s often critical of the Polish government, after lawmakers overturned a Senate veto on the proposed legislation. The lower house unexpectedly returned to the law that seemed to be on freeze after the Senate rejected it in September. Lawmakers voted 229-212 Friday to reject the veto. The bill now needs approval from the president to become law. It would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish broadcasters. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.

