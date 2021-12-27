ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish president vetoes media bill that targeted US company

By VANESSA GERA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland -- Poland's president on Monday said he has decided to veto a media bill that would have forced U.S. company Discovery to give up its controlling share in TVN, a Polish TV network. For many, it was a victory for freedom of speech and media independence in...

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday vetoed a media bill that would have silenced a Discovery-owned news channel there, noting concerns about straining U.S. relations and damaging Poland’s international image as a place to do business. The bill would have prevented any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish radio or TV broadcasters. Discovery owns Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, and is the only significant non-European media owner in the country. The bill was seen by critics as specifically targeting TVN, which is critical of the government. If passed, it would have forced Discovery to divest...
Polish lawmakers overturn senate veto on disputed media law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president will have the final decision on a controversial media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned TV network that’s often critical of the Polish government, after lawmakers overturned a Senate veto on the proposed legislation. The lower house unexpectedly returned to the law that seemed to be on freeze after the Senate rejected it in September. Lawmakers voted 229-212 Friday to reject the veto. The bill now needs approval from the president to become law. It would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in Polish broadcasters. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

