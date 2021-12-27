ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banged up in Bucks: All the burglars locked up in the county this year

By Jenna Outhwaite
Cover picture for the articleThirteen burglars have been handed prison sentences throughout 2021 in Buckinghamshire after a busy year for the county's courts. Among those locked up for burglary include crimes committed in High Wycombe, Buckingham and Milton Keynes. Below are the details on each of the burglary cases BuckinghamshireLive has covered throughout...

The Independent

Man jailed after being filmed beating own pet Labrador with mallet

A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he was filmed beating his golden Labrador with a mallet in his backyard. Neighbours recorded Jamie Graham twice smashing the dog across the head with the weapon outside his home in South Shields.The animal could be seen desperately cowering behind a discarded fridge in the footage before his owner strikes him two times.The 25-year-old was handed the jail term at Newcastle Magistrates Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to the animal in October.RSPCA Inspector Teri-Ann Fannon, who was sent to investigate after receiving the film, said that other family members had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman gets lifetime pet ban after flushing toilet on marmoset and offering animal cocaine

A woman has received a life ban on keeping animals after abusing a pet monkey, who was offered cocaine and seen in a flushing toilet. The RSPCA said the Welsh owner has received a suspended prison sentence over the the marmoset’s abuse – which was captured on video. Vicki Holland from Newport pleaded guilty to three Animal Welfare Act offences on 18 November before her sentencing on Friday, the charity said. Footage shows the marmoset down the toilet, while a woman shouts for it to get out, saying she needs to use it. “Idiot,” she shouts at the monkey. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police hunt three men who tried to ‘buy’ child from mother after stopping them on school run

Three men who approached a young mother on the school run and offered “a large amount of money” to buy her daughter are being hunted by police.The horrified woman was walking the child to the Lower Meadows Primary Academy in Sheffield when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police have said.The mother, who has not been identified, said she ran off with her daughter to raise the alarm following the approach.But she said the men fled the scene almost immediately in a dark vehicle.The report has raised fears in South Yorkshire where only last month another mother reported a group of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

White man charged after mother calls police on Black parking attendant: ‘Thought I was going to have a typical Karen moment’

A Tennessee man has been charged with assault after a video of him and his mother having an altercation with a worker in a car park went viral on social media. The incident took place on 27 November at the River House apartment complex, where Johnny Martinez, an employee with a booting company who was checking cars for permits, was allegedly attacked by Edward Brennan, reported The Daily Beast.Mr Brennan allegedly took a swing at Mr Martinez because he refused to show his identification documents, according to an arrest warrant filed by the Nashville metro police on 2 December.“A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

RSPCA: Pet monkey offered cocaine and flushed down toilet

Footage has shown a woman flushing her pet marmoset monkey down the toilet, and offering it cocaine. Vicki Holland, of Wordsworth Road, Newport, has been banned from keeping animals for life. The 38-year-old was also handed a 12-week jail term at Newport Crown Court, suspended for 12 months. Holland pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Whistleblower says missing teenager called police on day she vanished – inquest

A teenager whose disappearance sparked a major police inquiry may have called the emergency services several times on the day she vanished, an inquest has heard.Gaia Pope was reported missing from her home near Swanage Dorset on November 7 2017 and her disappearance prompted a massive campaign from family and friends to find her.The body of the 19-year-old, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was found by police search teams in undergrowth between Dancing Ledge and Anvil Point, close to the Swanage coastal path, 11 days later.Knowledge of the calls has only emerged in a statement from an anonymous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Forest Park Review

Supervisor pulls gun, shouts ‘Who’s the b—h now?’

A security supervisor allegedly pointed a gun at a fellow security guard in the parking lot of the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Blue Line station at 711 Desplaines Ave. just after midnight on Friday, Dec. 10. A witness called 911 and told Forest Park police that two people were arguing...
FOREST PARK, IL

