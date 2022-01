A recent shift in the way we see the world means conscious travellers are more likely than ever to pass up capitals and even second cities – for all their allure – in favour of less tourist-trodden and more sustainable spots, or charming towns you can reach without flying. In Belgium, Ghent scores the hat-trick by being sibling to more-trodden Brussels and Antwerp, being less than three hours by train from London, and having a centre that’s been car-free since 2017 - making it a thoroughly modern break for 2022.The River Leie splits the city like a wishbone just beyond...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO