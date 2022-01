The lira hit a day high of 11.0935 per dollar in early trading Tuesday, but later pared some gains to trade at 12.8373 around 11 a.m. ET. Despite the lira's wild swings, which saw it gain around 20% against the greenback at one point on Tuesday, Turkey's currency is still down more than 40% against the dollar year to date.

