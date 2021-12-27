ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Omicron surge sets records as flight disruptions continue

By NPR News
wuft.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1,400 flights canceled worldwide Monday, adding...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wave of cancelled flights from omicron closes out 2021

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year's holiday weekend.Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, with wintry weather in parts of the United States compounding the problem.By midday Friday on the East Coast airlines had scrubbed more than 1,300 U.S. flights and 2,700 worldwide, according to tracking service FlightAware. That compared with about 1,400 U.S. cancellations for all of Thursday. That pushed the total U.S. cancellations since Christmas Eve above...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Long Lines#Flights Canceled#Christmas#Covid
wlen.com

Thousands of flight cancellations continue to affect air travel as airlines blame weather, understaffing due to surge of Omicron variant

Thousands of flights across the globe were cancelled as travel chaos that unfolded over the holidays continued, with airlines blaming the spread of the omicron variant and adverse weather conditions for the disruptions. As of Wednesday morning, more than 2,280 flights had been canceled globally for the day, with more than 740 flights to/from the United States cancelled. U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines were among those to cancel flights this week, with the two collectively canceling hundreds of flights Tuesday and Wednesday.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wosu.org

Flight Delays And Cancellations Continue Amid COVID Surge

Travelers continue to deal with flight disruptions during the most recent COVID surge. There have been dozens of travel delays and cancellations at John Glenn International Airport. LaTonya McGowan planned a special trip to San Franciso with her teenage daughter Tierra and for months and worried that the pandemic might...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

‘I’m going to lose my mind’: 2021 was a year of air rage, canceled flights, overworked airline staff and omicron — and it’s not over yet

New Year’s Eve is the final act in another tumultuous year for air travel. Thousands of flights have been canceled over Christmas and New Year’s Eve weekend, as the COVID-19 omicron variant continued its rapid spread, putting pressure on staffing at airports and airlines, while snowstorms in some U.S. regions making a challenging situation even worse.
The Independent

Scale of UK aviation collapse revealed: one million fewer international flights due to Covid

Seven out of 10 international flights that started or ended in the UK were cancelled in 2021, compared with 2019, new data shows.As Covid-related travel restrictions continued to dampen demand for aviation, airlines have seen a 71 per cent collapse in the number of international departures since 2019.The aviation analyst Cirium says just 406,060 international flights served the UK in 2021, compared with 1,399,170 two years ago – a fall of almost one million.London Heathrow saw the most flights, with almost 79,000 in 2021 – though it handled fewer passengers this year than in 2020.In second place was London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
wuft.org

The U.S. hits a record number of new COVID cases

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases topped 280,000 this week as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the country, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. (Image credit: Rick Bowmer/AP)
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy