Owensboro, KY

Heartwarming Photos from Santa Claus’ Visit to the NICU at Owensboro Health

By Chadwick Benefield
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 4 days ago
Santa Claus had a very busy 24 hours on Christmas Eve. Not only did he load up his sleigh, round up the reindeer and head out to deliver presents to kids all over the world, he took some time to visit the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital....

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro Woman experiences incredible physical and spiritual transformation

Whitney Howard had read the negative postings on the internet about a local Pastor. Rather than believe the negative things being said, she decided to find out for herself if these things were true. She had not attended a Church service in years when she walked through the door of HIS Church to listen to Pastor Brian Gibson. During the service God spoke to her heart and a spiritual transformation began to take shape.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Cat Rescued From Indiana Hoarder Rises Above His Awful Beginnings and Looking For New Start In the New Year [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Michael Scott. Hi, I’m Michael Scott! I come from a large family, 58 in total, so I’m used to putting my best foot forward to stand out in a crowd. I wear my tuxedo every day because I have to be ready to make a great first impression with potential adopters. I’m a sweet, playful, and cuddly 4-year-old, but my past wasn’t so sweet. I came from a Perry County residence where I lived with 57 other cats. Some of us were pretty sick, but we’re all recovering at VHS now. I’m healthy, neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and ready for my forever home! If you would like to meet me, just visit VHS and ask for Michael Scott at the front desk!
INDIANA STATE
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Santa Claus, IN
Kentucky State
Virginia State
Georgia State
Indiana Entertainment
Kentucky Entertainment
WOMI Owensboro

Beloved Owensboro Chick-fil-A Employee Makes Fun Radio Debut

In a recent story here at WBKR, I profiled Adam English, an incredibly friendly and popular employee at Chick-fil-A's location here in Owensboro. Shortly before writing that story, I met Adam, naturally, in the drive-thru line. I was zipping back to the station for a conference call, but decided I had time to grab a quick lunch (a #1 with no pickle, waffle fries and a Chick-fil-A lemonade). When Adam brought me my sack of food, he noticed that my sweatshirt read "WBKR". He asked if I worked there and I responded, "Yes, sir. I'm Chad. I'm on the morning show."
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Senior Dog At Indiana Shelter Really Wants A Family For Christmas [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Lila. Hi, I’m Lila! You may have noticed my grey muzzle. I just celebrated my 11th birthday here at the VHS, but I don’t act a day over 1! My favorite volunteer takes me for a run every day through the Mutt’s Morning Out program, so I’m in great shape! I’ve been waiting in my kennel since October, but I haven’t had a lot of adoption visits. It’s time for me to find my forever family! I love people, and I’m great with kids and respectful dogs. Maybe you could be my new walking buddy if you adopt me! Come visit me at the VHS! I’m spayed, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines, adoption fee $150.
PETS
WOMI Owensboro

15 Adorable Photos from the Sloth Sanctuary in Costa Rica

I recently had a chance to visit a couple of destinations in Central America. One of them was the absolutely magnificent, heart-warming and adorable Sloth Sanctuary, which rests about thirty minutes outside the port city of Limon. I researched the sanctuary online, read about their mission and knew I had to visit. So, Kevin and I hired Oscar, who owns and operates Oscar Brown Tours, to pick us up at the port.
ANIMALS
WOMI Owensboro

‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’: Watch Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood + More Country Stars Read the Holiday Classic

Ho ho ho! The holiday gift you never knew you wanted is here: Some of country's biggest stars are reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas just in time for Santa's big day. Country artists including Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, LoCash, Dustin Lynch, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and more spread Christmas cheer through the iconic story in this video. Bryan kicks off the star-studded clip, which was filmed during interviews ahead of the 2019 CMA Awards.
MUSIC
WOMI Owensboro

Goldie Will Donate Proceeds from New Year’s Eve Show to Kentucky Tornado Relief

Yesterday, we shared news that Beaver Dam Amphitheatre will be donating portions of the proceeds of the upcoming Larry the Cable Guy concert to tornado victims here in western Kentucky. There's no doubt that, since those violent storms ripped through portions of the tristate on Friday, December 10th, that people have been rolling up their sleeves to help clear debris, shelter displaced friends and loved ones and raise money to help people start to rebuild their lives.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Five Christmas-Inspired Alcoholic Beverages For Your Holiday Gatherings

'Tis the season to be jolly, and I am sure that these drinks will have you feeling extra jolly this Christmas. One of the pages that I follow religiously on Facebook is Tipsy Bartender. If you love unique adult beverages and fun content, you should give them a follow. Skyy John is so creative with all of the drinks that he and his team make, plus he is so entertaining to watch. Anyway, I watch their videos every day and today I saw one that I thought that I would share with you...and then I began scrolling through the page and found four more that I wanted to share with you too.
DRINKS
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

