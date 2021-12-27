ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Major storm dumps snow, closes mountain routes in California

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLFAX, Calif. — A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days. Authorities near Reno said three people were injured...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations

DENVER — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged there...
COLORADO STATE
WRAL News

Lawsuit seeks to block 2 geothermal power plants in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — Conservationists and tribal leaders are suing the U.S. government to try to block construction of two geothermal plants in northern Nevada’s high desert that they say will destroy a sacred hot springs and could push a rare toad to the brink of extinction. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE
WRAL News

New Year's Rose Parade to proceed despite COVID-19 surge

PASADENA, Calif. — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 was set to proceed despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant. The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California,...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homewood, CA
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
City
Goleta, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Colfax, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Colfax, CA
Government
WRAL News

Live updates: 2,300 U.S. flights cancelled amid outbreak

DALLAS -- For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas. Saturday’s disruptions weren’t just due to the virus, however. Wintry weather made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers, with 800 flights scrubbed at O’Hare Airport and more than 250 at Midway Airport. Southwest had canceled more than 450 flights, or 13% of its schedule. SkyWest, which operates flights as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, grounded more than 400 flights, or 21% of its schedule. American, Delta, United and JetBlue all scrubbed more than 100 flights each.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late morning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,400 U.S. flights and nearly 4,200 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day...
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
47K+
Followers
46K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy