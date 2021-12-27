Your daily horoscope

2021 might not have been as wild a ride as 2020 from start to finish, but it was certainly challenging in its own way. A major square between taskmaster Saturn and game-changer Uranus — which was exact on February 17, June 14, and December 24 — hosted an ongoing push-pull between the status quo and convention versus big, communal change and rebellion. And as that theme continues on a societal level, 2022 will also give way to plenty of opportunities to create lasting, productive change on a personal scale. Thanks to four eclipses in fixed signs Taurus and Scorpio and more retrogrades than usual, you'll have many opportunities to slow down, revise, and ultimately shake up anything that's no longer serving you.
