Health

A triple-blind randomized clinical trial of different associations between dexamethasone and non-steroids anti-inflammatories for preemptive action in third molar extractions

By Gustavo Antonio Correa Momesso
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this study is to evaluate the preemptive analgesic effects of dexamethasone (DEX) alone or combined with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in third molar surgeries. The subjects were divided into five groups (n"‰="‰20 teeth/group); subjects received only 8Â mg of dexamethasone 1Â h before the surgical procedure (DEX group),...

