A triple-blind randomized clinical trial of different associations between dexamethasone and non-steroids anti-inflammatories for preemptive action in third molar extractions

In the present study, a mathematical modelling was developed to investigate ibuprofen adsorption from pharmaceutical wastewater into activated carbon and sonicated activated carbon. The developed model was dissolved based on the finite element method. Effect of different operating parameters including particle porosity and diameter as well as ibuprofen diffusion coefficient in solution on the amount of ibuprofen adsorption at different time point and position in the particle were evaluated. It was found good agreement between experimental values and modelling results in terms of ibuprofen adsorption as a function time. The 84.5% and 92.5% of maximum adsorption was achieved for the AC and SAC at the centre of particle after 150Â min. Increasing the particle porosity and ibuprofen diffusion coefficient was improved the ibuprofen adsorption into the adsorbent. However, the particle diameter had negative impact on the system performance. There was a decrease in solute adsorption from 84.10 to 7.30Â mg/g and from 106 to 15.73Â mg/g for the AC and SAC respectively with increasing the particle radius from 173 to 500Â Âµm. Finally, it was concluded that the particle specifications play important role in the adsorption process as it was observed considerable change in the amount of adsorption at different positions in the particle with changing the particle specifications.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO