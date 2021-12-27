ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polish soccer federation says coach Sousa wants to quit post

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WARSAW, Poland -- The president of the Polish soccer federation accused national team manager Paulo Sousa of "extremely irresponsible behavior" for seeking to leave his post after receiving an offer from a club. Sousa...

World Soccer Talk

Portugal’s Paulo Sousa leaves Poland to be Flamengo coach

Rio de Janeiro (AFP) – Brazilian giants Flamengo announced on Wednesday that Paulo Sousa is their new coach, just hours after he paid a release clause to quit his job as coach of Poland’s national team. The 51-year-old from Portugal, who began his coaching career in England with...
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
Paulo Sousa
Robert Lewandowski
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
fourfourtwo.com

Phil Foden back with a bang as Manchester City extend lead at the top

Phil Foden climbed off the naughty step to send Manchester City into the new year with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Foden’s first-half goal was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten their grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea.
The Independent

Southampton frustrated by Premier League’s decision to postpone Newcastle game

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
AFP

Man City extend lead to 8 points as Chelsea stumble

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rivals Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton. Phil Foden's first-half goal was enough to give Pep Guardiola's champions a 10th consecutive league win as they took full advantage of injury-hit Chelsea's slip-up at Stamford Bridge. The defending champions now have 50 points after 20 matches, putting them eight clear of second-placed Chelsea. Liverpool, who lost to Leicester on Tuesday, are a further point behind. The coronavirus pandemic has ravaged English football's fixture list, leaving some clubs needing to play catch-up, but 2021 will end with City out on their own.
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, Antonio Conte claims

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham Hotspur can “find a solution” to keep Hugo Lloris at the club and has ruled out Harry Winks leaving in January.France goalkeeper Lloris’ deal expires at end of the season, meaning he can talk to foreign clubs from Saturday about a free transfer in the summer.There has been no suggestion of a new contract offer just yet, but Conte hopes a deal can be struck.“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” Conte said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution. I think Hugo wants to stay in his...
Daily Herald

Espanyol scores 2 late goals for 1st away win in Liga

BARCELONA, Spain -- RaÃºl de TomÃ¡s and Javi Puado scored late goals as Espanyol fought back to win 2-1 at 10-man Valencia and earn its first away victory of the Spanish league season on Friday. The match that closed out 2021 will be the last one...
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
Yardbarker

Chelsea have ‘contacted’ the agent of Barcelona star

Chelsea look to be putting some work in for some potential summer moves already, keeping their eye on some players who could become free agents. In fact, they are going further than just keeping an eye on one of those players in particular, according to a good source yesterday. It...
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was aa deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding on to a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an...
