Polish soccer federation says coach Sousa wants to quit post

Southampton have sought clarity from the Premier League over its decision to postpone Sunday’s match against Newcastle, the PA news agency understands.The game at St Mary’s has been postponed due to ongoing Covid-19 cases and injuries among the Magpies squad.Saints are understood to be frustrated by Newcastle’s inability to field a team, having been forced to use fringe and youth-team players in matches themselves over the last year.The club were particularly low on senior numbers when they were thrashed 9-0 at Manchester United in February.The Premier League said on Friday that its board had accepted Newcastle did not have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 HOURS AGO