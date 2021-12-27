Already looking forward to next fishing season

This year Lincoln City will bring in a highly anticipated Food Truck Pod called the Pines Dine! Located in the historical Taft District, the Pines will keep the history of its location alive from its previous host of The Pines Hotel that was a hot spot in 1927. Food Truck Pods have been a huge thing throughout Oregon in recent years and Lincoln City is ready to gain a spot where friends and family can gather, enjoy a variety of cuisines, local beer, and wine, and hang out for hours. The Pines will eventually include 12 food trucks, outdoor eating space with games, a main covered dining hall that will include wine, beer, a private meeting space, and a gift shop. This will be a place where live entertainment can flourish, like comedy nights, live music, and trivia. The private meeting space will be a great location for birthdays, events, or any other occasion like a football watch party.
