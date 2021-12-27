Already looking forward to next fishing season

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO