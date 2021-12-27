ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Already looking forward to next fishing season

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

Sometime later today, when the relatives have gone home, your house is finally quiet and you are relaxing in your favorite recliner next to your beautiful Christmas tree, you will dream ahead to the upcoming fishing season. We who are anglers have a special wanderlust when it comes to...

www.tribtoday.com

wxxv25.com

Commercial and recreational fishing season opens

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today commercial and recreational fishing seasons for the new year. Commercial fishing seasons for gray triggerfish and greater amberjack will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational season for red grouper will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational...
HOBBIES
Cape Gazette

Looking back at the 2021 fishing scene

As we end the year and look forward to 2022, I like to look back at what happened in ’21 and what might happen in ’22. While the events of ’21 are pretty much history, what might happen in ’22 is pretty much guesswork. As far...
HOBBIES
caldwelljournal.com

‘Tis The Season for Hunting and Fishing

RALEIGH, NC (December 21, 2021) — The holidays are here, and so are North Carolina’s most popular hunting days. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, wildlife law enforcement officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission expect this year will be no exception.
RALEIGH, NC
wshu.org

Listen today: Looking forward to Spring

We'll put winter on hold during our music today, and enjoy a welcome taste of warmer weather with Schumann's Spring Symphony. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
#Fishing Tackle#Christmas Ornaments
My Clallam County

Salmon are already using new fish passages under 101

PORT ANGELES – Well, that didn’t take long. DOT officials reported Tuesday that just as crews wrapped up the installation of guardrails and other projects, salmon and resident fish species have already returned to two creeks that run under Highway 101 east of Port Angeles following a $36 million fish barrier correction project.
PORT ANGELES, WA
CBS DFW

Freezing Temps Are Coming; It’s Time To Winterize Your Home

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – We may have just had the warmest Christmas day on record, but that’s surely going to change into the new year. Temperatures are expected to plummet over the weekend, and aside from grabbing a coat, experts say there’s some things you should do to winterize your home. “It comes out of nowhere. One day you’re in flip flops and shorts, and the next day you’re looking for your ski gear!” said David Crow, General Manager of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. He says the first thing you should do is disconnect your outside water hoses and wrap them up with towels...
FORT WORTH, TX
southeastagnet.com

Peanut Checkoff Looking Forward

Planning efforts for the Peanut Checkoff are underway to look forward to future trends by consumers. Tyron Spearman has more details.
LIFESTYLE
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Tips for keeping your home safe in winter

It’s always good to be prepared as winter is in full swing in northeastern Ohio. Last week’s article focused more on safety regarding holiday decorations and fire prevention. This week, I wanted to focus on general safety in and around your home. Outside, the snow, wind and ice...
HOME & GARDEN
richmondobserver

‘Tis the season for hunting and fishing

RALEIGH — The holidays are here, and so are North Carolina’s most popular hunting days. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, wildlife law enforcement officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission expect this year will be no exception.
RALEIGH, NC
advantagenews.com

Tourism bureau looking forward to eagle season

Eagle watching is a pastime of many here in the Riverbend and beyond, and there are a couple of places that are now back to being open to the public that offer the potential for great views. The Confluence Tower in Hartford will be open January 8 through the end of February on weekends only.
HARTFORD, IL
oregoncoast.org

Things To Look Forward To In 2022

This year Lincoln City will bring in a highly anticipated Food Truck Pod called the Pines Dine! Located in the historical Taft District, the Pines will keep the history of its location alive from its previous host of The Pines Hotel that was a hot spot in 1927. Food Truck Pods have been a huge thing throughout Oregon in recent years and Lincoln City is ready to gain a spot where friends and family can gather, enjoy a variety of cuisines, local beer, and wine, and hang out for hours. The Pines will eventually include 12 food trucks, outdoor eating space with games, a main covered dining hall that will include wine, beer, a private meeting space, and a gift shop. This will be a place where live entertainment can flourish, like comedy nights, live music, and trivia. The private meeting space will be a great location for birthdays, events, or any other occasion like a football watch party.
LINCOLN CITY, OR

