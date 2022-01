Earlier this week, Huawei announced that the company is going to launch a new foldable phone in China on the 23rd of December. It is named the Huawei P50 Pocket, and unlike the Mate X2, which is a horizontally foldable phone, the P50 Pocket is a clamshell foldable phone, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & the Motorola Razr. The company has been teasing the device on its Weibo page by posting some images of the phone, but now, we got some leaked specifications of it. Now, we are not 100% sure about these specs being legit so consider them with a pinch of salt for now.

