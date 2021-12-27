STORM WATCH: Snow, sleet could make for icy travel later today in northwestern New Jersey

Snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for an icy travel later today in Northwestern New Jersey.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says a winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwestern part of the state.

Today will see light snow arrive by midafternoon. The snow will change to rain for most but stay freezing rain north of I-80. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, but near freezing in the northwest.

Tonight will see rain and freezing rain taper before midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 in the south.

Tuesday is expected to see a partly sunny start, then rain for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will see on and off rain showers, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.