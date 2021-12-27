ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

STORM WATCH: Snow, sleet could make for icy travel later today in northwestern New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOVKf_0dWbQevf00

Snow, sleet and freezing rain could make for an icy travel later today in Northwestern New Jersey.

WATCH: Justin Godynick has your full forecast.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Justin Godynick says a winter weather advisory is in effect for the northwestern part of the state.

Today will see light snow arrive by midafternoon. The snow will change to rain for most but stay freezing rain north of I-80. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, but near freezing in the northwest.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Tonight will see rain and freezing rain taper before midnight. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40 in the south.

Tuesday is expected to see a partly sunny start, then rain for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s.

Wednesday will see on and off rain showers, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INkRN_0dWbQevf00

Comments / 3

Related
KCRG.com

Winter storm watch issued ahead of weekend storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Eastern Iowa looks to ring in 2022 with a winter storm that could bring heavy snow to parts of the state this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the southern half of Eastern Iowa. “As we’ve been saying for a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Powerful cold front brings an end to record warmth

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A powerful cold front will blow through the area on Sunday providing a dramatic return to winter. Near-record warmth will continue through the New Years holiday with daytime temperatures surging into the middle and upper 70s. The warmth will continue on Sunday but will come to an abrupt end as a very strong cold front moves through the Carolinas.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
hoiabc.com

New Year’s Day Snow Storm Likely

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An impactful winter storm will move through the Heart of Illinois on Saturday as we start the New Year. Accumulating snow looks likely with some potentially significant snow totals in parts of the area. In addition to snow, we may also see a wintry...
PEORIA, IL
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe storms New Year’s Day

FRIDAY: A warm front will start to lift north through Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, bringing isolated showers once again tomorrow morning. As of now, Friday’s rain chances are not expected to severe. Highs are back in the upper 70s near 80 degrees. NEW YEAR’S DAY: *Weather Alert Day* We’ll need to be weather alert […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Sleet#Winter Storm#Storm Watch
thesalemnewsonline.com

Freezing rain and snow could create slippery holiday travel

Ice in your glass is nice. Ice on the road—not so much. The new year is bringing the first significant winter weather of the season. Periods of sleet, freezing rain and snow throughout the state beginning late Friday and ending early Sunday could create slippery road conditions. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges travelers to use extreme caution and consult weather forecasts in your area and along the route to your destination when making holiday and weekend travel plans. Consulting MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map should be the first thing you do before taking to the road.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Denver

First Alert Denver Weather: New Year’s Eve Celebrations Will Be Cold And Snowy

DENVER (CBS4) – A windy Thursday is on the way for Denver and the Front Range with the potential to see wind gusts between 60-80 mph in the higher elevations west of Interstate 25. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning until 5 p.m. Thursday for the foothills and portions of the I-25 corridor between Fort Collins and the Wyoming state line. Denver is not in the warning but it will be windy at times on Thursday, especially during the afternoon, with the potential to see gusts as high as 35-45 mph. Those gusts could create some...
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Chicago Area as New Year's Day Could See Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds

A winter storm watch has been issued for northern Illinois, as a storm system could bring more than six inches of snow and gusty winds to the region on New Year’s Day. According to the National Weather Service, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties are included in the watch, which will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday and remain in effect until Sunday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
News 12

News 12

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy