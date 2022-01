With the share price of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) slipping from its recent 52-week high, now is an excellent opportunity to buy stock in the legendary American automaker. In early November, F stock closed above $20 for the first time since 2001. As recently as April 2020, Ford’s share price was trading below $5, putting it in penny stock territory. The automaker’s stock began 2021 trading at $8.52 per share. Since then, it has rallied 129% to now trade at $20.27, which is 6% below its 52-week high of $21.49 reached on Dec. 10.

