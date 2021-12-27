ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Negotiators in Vienna will try to revive the Iran nuclear agreement

 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Iran has ramped up its program since the Trump administration abandoned the deal and reimposed sanctions. Negotiators meet for what could be a key phase of talks attempting to restart the agreement. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Negotiators are returning to Vienna...

AFP

Iran announces new space launch during nuclear talks

Iran on Thursday said it has carried out a new space launch, sparking concern in Washington which said such moves show the need to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Iran insists its space programme is for civilian and defence purposes only, and does not breach the nuclear deal or any other international agreement.
UPI News

North Korea focuses on economy in 2022 policy direction

SEOUL, Jan. 1 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made clear he will place policy priorities in 2022 on developing the national economy and bolstering antivirus efforts, according to Pyongyang's state media Saturday. He delivered the message during a major Workers' Party plenary held earlier this week to set...
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
The Independent

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

President Joe Biden has warned Russia s Vladimir Putiin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine while Putin responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations.The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour Thursday amid growing alarm over Russia's troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.Further U.S. sanctions "would be a colossal mistake that would...
The Independent

Biden offers Putin choice of ‘de-escalation’ or ‘serious costs and consequences’ over Ukraine aggression

Joe Biden told Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies “will respond decisively” if Russian takes action to escalate its invasion of Ukraine. The two leaders spoke for roughly 50 minutes on Thursday afternoon in a phone call convened at Mr Putin’s request. A senior administration official said the call appeared to be part of a series of engagements Mr Putin was making to mark the year’s end, but characterised the discussion as a “serious, substantive conversation” rather than one of year-end pleasantries. According to the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, Mr Biden offered his counterpart...
