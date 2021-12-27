ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stacey Abrams discusses running again for Ga. governor and her new children's book

 5 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Stacey Abrams about her second bid to be Georgia's governor, and the lessons about drawing strength from failure in her new children's book: Stacey's Extraordinary Words. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Georgia's Stacey Abrams is again running...

“Not only were words my companions, they were my protectors,” writes Stacey Abrams in the author’s note of her latest publishing triumph. “I learned how to use my words to do good, even when I am most afraid.” But the voting rights activist, New York Times bestselling author, and 2022 candidate for the Georgia governor’s seat isn’t talking about a moment from her substantial political career or even from her time at Spelman College or Yale Law School. She’s referring to her childhood when, as a little girl, she and her siblings would go to work with her mom, a librarian, and take naps among the stacks of books. Hers was a childhood spent enduring the taunts of bullies and harboring a fear of making mistakes — but that also involved taking refuge and comfort in the pages of a good book and finding her voice and her courage on the small stage of her elementary school’s spelling bee.
Author and activist Stacey Abrams didn’t give up on her political career after narrowly losing the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race to Brian Kemp. She battled voter suppression through her Fair Fight organization, she became the first Black woman to deliver a State of the Union response, and she galvanized voters for the 2020 presidential election and Georgia’s 2020 U.S. Senate election.
(TriceEdneyWire.com)—You know the old game, two truths and a lie? Here are two truths and a lie about Georgia and Stacey Abrams, who recently announced that she’s running for governor. Let’s start with the lie. The big lie is that Donald Trump lost Georgia in 2020 because of...
DECATUR, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is calling on Congress to act on voting rights as she launches a second bid to become Georgia's governor. Abrams tells The Associated Press that Democrats need to override Republican opposition to new federal voting guarantees by changing Senate filibuster rules to allow action.
